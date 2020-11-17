Kill The Noise Used an AI Tool to Rework His Song "Salvation": Listen to a Preview

The prescient producer sees value in AI-assisted music production.
Kill The Noise

As artificial intelligence continues to play a major role in the music industry and tools become more accessible to artists, many prescient producers have harnessed its power to create and manipulate music.

Kill The Noise, a polymath when it comes to the technical side of music production and synthesis, recently decided to plug one of his tracks into OpenAI's groundbreaking music tool, Jukebox. Jukebox is a neural network that uses machine learning to generate musical elements, including vocals, as raw audio to use in compositions. 

The program astonishingly went on to spit out new vox for Kill The Noise's May 2019 single "Salvation," a pulsating, Mija-assisted electronic tune that rumbles with the hypnotic ferocity of a Boys Noize record.

Kill The Noise took to Twitter to share his excitement not only for the AI-assisted version of "Salvation," but also the future of the technology itself. "We are on the edge of a lot of fascinating stuff with AI assisted music composing," he wrote. "Here’s a song i made w/ [Mija] called 'Salvation' and open ai jukebox did the rest! You can imagine the possibilities this technology will provide.. it’s happening..."

For comparison, you can cue up Kill The Noise and Mija's original song below. No word yet on whether or not Kill The Noise is planning on fleshing out the rework into a full-fledged remix or VIP edit.

To read more about how Jukebox works, head over to its dedicated microsite on OpenAI.

