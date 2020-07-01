Watch Kill The Noise Create a Waveform in Ableton That Looks Like REZZ

Bass music vet Kill The Noise has long been championed as one of the most gifted sound designers in the electronic music genre. Whether he's crafting house music, mind-bending dubstep, or soaring future bass, his ability to pump out pristine mixes across any genre is matched by few in the game.

Prompted by an innocuous tweet from REZZ that simply said, "Hey," Kill The Noise took to his Twitter account yesterday to share a short clip in which he plays around with a waveform in Ableton that looks just like Space Mom's patented LED goggles. The sound produced by the waveform is a simple bass patch, but its visual representation is uncanny, as he says, "That almost looks like REZZ."

Responding to a fan, Kill The Noise said the program wasn't a plugin or synth, but an oscilloscope, a digital instrument that draws a graph of an electrical signal. You can check out the video below.

