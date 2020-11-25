Kryder Enters the VR Space With Launch of New "Kryteria Metaverse"

Having moved forward with a jam-packed year of releases, the launch of his own music production coaching service, and now the debut of his new VR experience, Kryder has not allowed the pitfalls of 2020 to get the best of him.

With the launch of "Kryteria Metaverse," the renowned English DJ and producer has rendered himself into CGI-character form for his exciting VR concept, which brings fans along for a 60-minute monthly show. The episodes will showcase the best new music from his trio of labels: Kryteria, Sosumi, and Cartel Recordings.

To bring the stunning performance to life each month, Kryder is working with full-body motion capture technology to mimic his DJing and superimpose the movements onto a custom avatar in his new virtual world. The production features Hollywood-level film industry technology and AAA video game development tools that will bring the experience to life.

"Kryteria Metaverse" will be available to be livestreamed via a number of VR and AR consoles. You can check out Kryder's announcement below and find more information about the project here.

