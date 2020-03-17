KSHMR Unveils Groundbreaking Online Production Studio

The field has been leveled for aspiring electronic producers.

Last week, EDM DJ/producer KSHMR (real name Niles Hollowell-Dhar) and his imprint, Dharma Worldwide, launched Dharma Studio, an online toolbox and education center accessible to any producer with an internet connection.

The web-based studio includes video tutorials led by Hollowell-Dhar and the Dharma roster, sound packs inspired by the artists' releases, song templates, and a demo submission page.

Users are offered either a free Basic account and a paid Pro account that comes in at $9.99/month. Pro members get complete access to the video tutorial series, while Basic users only receive the first four episodes, along with additional videos posted weekly by Dharma Worldwide and KSHMR himself. Paid members also get credits toward sample packs and templates, along with detailed feedback on any submitted demos.

“Everybody should have access to this," Hollowell-Dhar said in a press release. "I feel there needs to be a better resource on the internet for upcoming producers, and I hope Dharma Studio provides the knowledge and tools to take your production skills to the next level.”

The creation of Dharma Studio follows KSHMR's principle of bringing electronic music to the world. The dance producer is known for his high-energy EDM sound and infusion of traditional Indian sounds based in his roots. He said he created Dharma Worldwide in 2017 to amplify the sounds of dance music inspired by sounds across the globe. Dharma Studio has the potential to extend that platform to up-and-comers in the industry.

