Check Out Kygo's New Noise-Cancelling A11/800 Headphones

Chart-topping dance music star Kygo has released a new line of over-ear headphones. Combining his passion for sound quality and all things music, the famed producer has teamed up with some of the industry's top engineers to build the X by Kygo line.

The A11/800 over-ear headphones are a noise-cancelling delight. Working in conjunction with the Kygo Sound app, the headphones have the ability to equalize and let the user control how much ambient noise is blocked. A clever "awareness mode" cancels ambient noise at 50% while amplifying voices, so there's no need to worry about removing the headphones when listening to somebody speak.

As for the sound, the A11/800s deliver clear and crisp tones regardless of genre. Preset equalizer modes within the Kygo Sound app cater to four sound images: "Bergen" for acoustic and piano music, "Los Angeles" for lounge, "New York" for hip-hop and R&B, and "Ibiza" for electronic and house music.

Outside of those presets, the user will find that the A11/800s sound crystal-clear through the 40mm drivers. The headphones can be used for music production on the go, or simply for turning off the outside world for a few moments of musical immersion.

"They’re brilliant for blocking out any unwanted distractions while I’m traveling on tour," says Kygo. "Especially when I’m working on music and need to focus, or when I just feel like switching off."

Bluetooth capability and a lightweight design ensures that the user can enjoy the headphones without restrictions, for up to 40 hours without a charge. A comfortable, sleek and ultramodern design rounds out Kygo's A11/800 headphones, with gorgeous black and white color options. They also come equipped with a durable and stylish carrying case for any travel or gigging needs.

The A11/800s are available for purchase now via the official X by Kygo marketplace.

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bNxrT3