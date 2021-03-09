Giveaway: Enter to Win a Rare Autographed Pair of Kygo's A11/800 Headphones

One lucky fan will take home a one-of-a-kind piece from Kygo himself.
Author:
Publish date:

X by Kygo

Kygo has teamed up with EDM.com to give away a set of headphones from the producer's new X by Kygo product line.

One lucky fan will be able to get their hands on the A11/800 over-ear model, the flagship product in Kygo's line. With a sleek, minimalist design, padded headband, and supportive memory foam ear cushions, the headphones are a fashionable fit and prime for comfort. These are not just any pair of cans though—they'll arrive signed from the hit-making producer himself.

You can enter the giveaway below.

As far as features go, this model goes the extra mile with its touch control technology and active bluetooth cancellation capabilities. The Kygo Sound app puts the EQ controls directly in the user's hands, offering a dynamic array of presets and settings. The "awareness mode" in particular caught our attention due to its ability to cancel out ambient noise while amplifying voices so the user can remain aware of anyone speaking in their proximity.  

Of course, Kygo ensured the engineering was on point and capable of delivering a quality sonic experience, regardless of genre. Users will have no problem getting 40 hours of playback on a single charge, ensuring you'll effectively be able to drown out the noise and immerse yourself in music either at home or on the go. 

