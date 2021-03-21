Kygo Announces His First NFT Release

The Norwegian producer will be releasing his debut collection on Gemini's Nifty Gateway marketplace.
Author:
Publish date:

Earlier in the week, Kygo shared news that he would be joining the now-gargantuan list of dance music producers who've released NFTs.

Since he simply announced the NFT and gave only its release date, there's no word on the contents of the collection and whether or not the drop will contain new or unreleased music. Many artists before him have added an exclusive audio element to their drops, so it's not unreasonable to speculate that Kygo may do the same.

On Twitter, the Norwegian producer shared a short teaser video showing some of the visuals from the collection.

For those who may not be familiar, NFTs are digital collectibles similar to an in-game item found in a video game. They can be bought, sold, or gifted to others in exchange for real money. There's currently an incredible demand for digital goods and it's not uncommon for artists to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars selling them.

Kygo's debut NFT is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 on Nifty Gateway. At the time of this article's publication, the store page for his digital drop is not yet online but you can check out the rest of the art available now on the online marketplace.

