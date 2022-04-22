Skip to main content
Kygo and Ryan Tedder Unite As Animated NFT Band, Bored Brothers

Kygo and Tedder dropped their first music NFT genesis collection today, with 300 limited editions.

As electronic music artists continue to adopt NFTs to offer fans unique experiences, industry heavyweights and Bored Ape owners Kygo and Ryan Tedder are now making a collaborative foray into the Web3 space. 

Kygo and the OneRepublic frontman are longtime creative collaborators, writing on a number of tracks and even performing together on Coachella's main stage in 2018. They've now joined forces to launch Bored Brothers, an animated NFT band featuring their Bored Ape likenesses. 

For those unfamiliar, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is the world's preeminent collection of digital collectibles, currently selling for over $300,000 each. The NFT collection counts Madonna, Mark Cuban, Steve Aoki, Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton—among many others—as token holders and the project has amassed over $1.4 billion in transactions, according to DappRadar.

Bored Brothers have now released their first music NFT genesis collection, "DRIP," with 300 limited editions priced at 0.1 ETH each. The collection dropped today at 5PM ET on Sound.xyz, a Web3-native music platform, and has so far raised 16.3 ETH, or $48,438.

"As avid NFT / Web3 enthusiasts, we conceived the idea of auditioning some of our Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) apes to form an animated, multi-genre duo based primarily in dance and hip-hop," wrote Kygo and Tedder in the collection's description. "This project stems from an overwhelming desire to curate and create music outside our respective genres. We’re flirting with everything from deep house to Miami bass and deeper dance genres like Phonk."

"There will be collaborations, there will be experimentations, and there are no rules," they continue. "We care about having a good time, always bringing the party, and seeing the world while in the process."

You can learn more about “DRIP” here.

