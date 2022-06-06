LALAL.AI's Stem Separation Technology Opens Up a New World for Music Producers

Want to practice for an audition, learn how to play a song part, or remix your favorite tune? LALAL.AI has got your back.

Over the past years, we have seen an influx of AI platforms—particularly online—that aim to streamline music creation processes such as audio mastering or sample selection, allowing musicians and artists to spend more time on honing their craft.

Serving millions of DJs, producers, vocalists, dancers and other music pros, audio service LALAL.AI has cemented itself as a leader within the stem separation space. While many AI platforms offer solutions to processes that are being carried out by humans, LALAL.AI is taking things a step further by utilizing artificial intelligence to extract vocals and instrumental stems from audio and video sources. Its multiple use cases range from sampling, singing, remixing and even audio engineering.

Vocal remover by LALAL.AI. c/o LALAL.AI

When LALAL.AI launched, it operated on Rocknet, a neural network created by the company’s engineering team which was based on 20TB of training data. In 2021, the company launched Cassiopeia, a next-generation solution which is able to extract even cleaner stems with minimal audio artifacts.

The platform ranked first against similar industry solutions in a test conducted by LALAL.AI.

LALAI.AI's user interface. c/o LALAL.AI

Now, LALAL.AI has become the world’s first 8-stem splitter capable of extracting voice, accompaniment, drums, piano, bass, acoustic and electric guitar, and synths. Additionally, the company offers business solutions through seamless API integration, allowing businesses to utilize their technology in their operations as well.

You can find out more about LALAL.AI here.

