LEGO's New VIDIYO Augmented Reality Platform to Feature Music by Marshmello

Mello's music will be featured in the brand's new app where users can create custom music videos.
Perhaps the world's most popular toy, LEGO bricks have captivated the imaginations of children and professional builders for decades. The illustrious brand has spawned video game creations, television series, and interactive figures. Now, LEGO is set to move into the world of augmented reality with its new VIDIYO sets.

In partnership with Universal Music Group, LEGO has created a new series of sets that will allow users to create custom music videos. VIDIYO centers around a mobile app that will record the brick sets, which include special 2x2 components called BeatBits that interact visually with the app. The augmented reality technology allows the user to create custom visuals and effects within their own video creations.

As for the music, EDM superstar Marshmello will be included among the app's expansive library of offerings. Mello adds LEGO to his impressive list of collaborators, which also includes properties like Minecraft and Fortnite. Other confirmed VIDIYO artist features include Mabel, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Imagine Dragons, but with the UMG partnership, the list of potential features is virtually endless.

Fans can create custom Marshmello music videos via LEGO's VIDIYO beginning March 1st, when the sets are officially released. For more information, visit LEGO's official website

Source: Brick Fanatics

