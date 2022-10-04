Colored Bricks and Fresh Kicks: Check Out This Functional LEGO Drum Machine

Is there anything that can't be built with LEGO?

YouTuber Brick Technology has certainly tested what we thought could have been the limit of the iconic childhood toy by creating a fully functional electronic drum machine. Building a mechanical LEGO device like this is well within his wheelhouse after having built an impressive array of remote vehicles and projectile-shooting devices, all made from the colored bricks.

Inspired by the now-discontinued Roland TD-9, perhaps constructing this drum machine with an intricate arrangement of bricks and pins from scratch is the only way to get a device like the source material into your home studio. The device was engineered using a shrewd system of levered picks and a conveyor belt-like runway outfitted with various pegs to encode the individual drum hits.

The system is capable of transcribing full drum kit loops into DAW software via a laptop connection. Not to mention it was impressively set up to recreate several instantly recognizable tracks with ease, including Foo Fighters' "My Hero" and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off."

Check out Brick Technology's video below and stick around until the end to see if you can guess all seven drum tracks in the creator's "song quiz."