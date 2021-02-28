Lindsay Lohan is Selling a Daft Punk NFT for $15,000

NFTs have been taking the dance music world by storm as of late. Many artists are finding that the digital collectibles are a great way to recoup some of the revenue lost due to the pandemic. Now, a recent story from Decrypt reports that a seller named "Daft Punk" has been gifting NFTs to a number of celebrities on the online marketplace Rarible.

While the artwork featuring images of the duo was transferred to Mark Cuban, Soulja Boy, and Tyga, among other celebrities, only one has put theirs up for sale—Lindsay Lohan. The report shared that the listing was set to 8.8 ETH, which converted to around $15,000 when posted. However, at the time of this article's publication, the listing for Lohan's sale has been restricted from public viewing.

Similar to Twitter, the marketplace verifies high-profile users. It's worth noting that Lohan's account is verified and is authentic while the page belonging to "Daft Punk" is not, leading many to believe that this is the work of a fan and not the French robots.

Nevertheless, eyebrows have raised because Decrypt's report notes that the NFTs were minted and transferred to the celebrities on February 21st, 2021, one day before Daft Punk announced their shocking split.

Source: Decrypt