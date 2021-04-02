Someone Bought Lindsay Lohan's Electronic Music NFT for $85,000

Someone Bought Lindsay Lohan's Electronic Music NFT for $85,000

No, this is not an April Fools' joke.
Author:
Publish date:

FansForever

No, this is not an April Fools' joke.

The auction for Lindsay Lohan's new NFT has concluded with a winning bid of 85,484.09. No, this is not an April Fools' joke.

Lohan's NFT (non-fungible token) sale comprised a motion graphic featuring animated butterflies that flap their wings in unison with a digitized Lohan's blinking eyes. The artwork is soundtracked by a new song called "Lullaby" in which she sings over an electronic beat produced by Manuel Riva.

Lohan's item was sold on FansForever, a marketplace that touts itself as a hub to invest in exclusive celebrity NFTs, and purchased using the Tron (TRX) cryptocurrency. Prior to the end of the auction, the former Disney actress had shared a preview and referred to the sale as "history in the making," later claiming in a since-deleted tweet that "Lullaby" is the first full song to be released by a woman and purchased as an NFT using TRX.

Following Daft Punk's shocking split in February 2021, Lohan dipped her toes into the digital art craze and sold an NFT depicting the legendary duo for $15,000. In a recent interview with Forbes, she said it's "only a matter of time" until NFTs explode in the entertainment space.

"Maybe we will see the tokenization of movies, and of how artists are paid for their films, music and art," she said. "I see a future where crypto, NFTs and blockchain will be the norm, rather than the exception."

You can check out Lohan's "Lullaby" auction here.

Related

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Shares Preview of NFT Debut With Never-Before-Heard Music

Calvin Harris' dreamy "TECHNOFISH" NFT is a collaboration with longtime creative partner Emil Nava.

Alec x Ozuna NFT image
FEATURES

Oil and Water: How ArtGrails.com is Changing the NFT Space Through Unusual Collaborations

Alec Monopoly and Avery Andon are bringing a uniquely collaborative approach to the NFT space with ArtGrails.com.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
GEAR + TECH

ILLENIUM Announces Debut NFT Drop to Celebate 5-Year Anniversary of "Ashes"

The past meets the future in ILLENIUM's celebratory NFT debut.

3LAU
NEWS

3LAU Announces Blockchain-Powered NFT Single, "Everything"

The upcoming single will release on Gemini's Nifty Gateway later this week.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Believes NFTs Could Revolutionize the Music Industry

"It's a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that's kind of how music should be."

thumbnail
GEAR + TECH

Dillon Francis Mints Psychedelic NFT for Charitable Cause

The winner will have 100 trees planted in their name.

odesza
GEAR + TECH

ODESZA to Release Debut NFT Collection

"REMNANTS," a collaboration with Visual Artist JapaneseDad, is a "resurrection of artistic concepts lost to time and scattered across hard-drives."

daft punk
GEAR + TECH

Lindsay Lohan is Selling a Daft Punk NFT for $15,000

The seller, named after the French duo, sent 400 copies of their digital collectibles to a number of celebrities.