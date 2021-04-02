Someone Bought Lindsay Lohan's Electronic Music NFT for $85,000

The auction for Lindsay Lohan's new NFT has concluded with a winning bid of 85,484.09. No, this is not an April Fools' joke.

Lohan's NFT (non-fungible token) sale comprised a motion graphic featuring animated butterflies that flap their wings in unison with a digitized Lohan's blinking eyes. The artwork is soundtracked by a new song called "Lullaby" in which she sings over an electronic beat produced by Manuel Riva.

Lohan's item was sold on FansForever, a marketplace that touts itself as a hub to invest in exclusive celebrity NFTs, and purchased using the Tron (TRX) cryptocurrency. Prior to the end of the auction, the former Disney actress had shared a preview and referred to the sale as "history in the making," later claiming in a since-deleted tweet that "Lullaby" is the first full song to be released by a woman and purchased as an NFT using TRX.

Following Daft Punk's shocking split in February 2021, Lohan dipped her toes into the digital art craze and sold an NFT depicting the legendary duo for $15,000. In a recent interview with Forbes, she said it's "only a matter of time" until NFTs explode in the entertainment space.

"Maybe we will see the tokenization of movies, and of how artists are paid for their films, music and art," she said. "I see a future where crypto, NFTs and blockchain will be the norm, rather than the exception."

You can check out Lohan's "Lullaby" auction here.