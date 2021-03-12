Madeon Announces Debut NFT Drop

The NFT was designed by the artists responsible for the visuals from his "Good Faith Live" tour.

Another day, another NFT drop.

This time around, the digital art craze finds Grammy Award-nominated electronic music producer Madeon throwing his hat into the ring. The French wunderkind is set to unveil his debut NFT item, which he has dubbed "THE DISCHEAD." According to a preview shared by marketplace Nifty Gateway, it seems the trippy visual art will be accompanied by music produced by Madeon.

The collection will drop on Thursday, March 18th at 3:30PM PT (6:30PM ET). Check out the preview below.

Madeon also shared the origins of NFT, which was designed by the artists responsible for the visuals from his "Good Faith Live" tour, Mollie Tarlow, OSEANWORLD, Shin OSM and Mike Kluge. In a candid Twitter thread, he said the new NFT drop "would be a great way for us to reunite, make cool art that continues to explore GFL and support my friends."

To find out more about the eruption of NFTs in the EDM space, read our interview with the founders of Nifty Gateway. "In my opinion, EDM artists are just the perfect fit for NFTs. They're very tech savvy and the demographics are very similar to the kind of people who are buying NFTs," said Duncan Foster. "They're well positioned to understand the technology because their careers are based around technology already. It's no real surprise they've taken to it like fish to water."

FOLLOW MADEON:

Facebook: facebook.com/itsmadeon

Twitter: twitter.com/madeon

Instagram: instagram.com/MADEON

Spotify: spoti.fi/3khQTsZ