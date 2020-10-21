Martin Garrix Reveals Custom Postage Stamp That Gives Access to Private Augmented Reality Performance

One fact you may not know about Martin Garrix is that he has a special affinity towards stamps. While he's referenced it in the past by naming his label STMPD RCRDS, the connection actually comes from his youth, when he grew up with a father who owned a stamp auction house.

In a true full-circle moment, the world-renowned electronic music artist has now been honored with his very own stamp through PostNL.

Many DJs and producers strive for global success, but for someone who has reached that level and beyond, the honor of having a stamp named after you is next level kind of glory, especially when your family has such deep ties to it.

While some may think, "Who uses stamps anymore?" PostNL is looking to alter that mindset by bringing the little piece of paper up to modern technology by including a special hidden surprise. Anyone who buys the stamp can scan it, prompting the user to download the free interactive app. There you will gain access to exclusive photos, information, and best of all, a private AR (augmented reality) performance by Martin Garrix himself. Garrix and his booth merge with the camera on the phone and can be viewed anywhere.

The Martin Garrix stamp sheet has five identical stamps and can be purchased here. The validity period of the stamps is indefinite. The accompanying app can now be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

