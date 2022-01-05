Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
MELVV On the Promise of NFTs: "Ownership Is Finally Returning to the Musicians"

MELVV On the Promise of NFTs: "Ownership Is Finally Returning to the Musicians"

Like many other electronic music artists, MELVV recently discovered a latent love of Web3 after parting ways with a major label due to creative differences.

MELVV (via Facebook)

Like many other electronic music artists, MELVV recently discovered a latent love of Web3 after parting ways with a major label due to creative differences.

You can roll your eyes and call "BS" on NFTs all you want, but their potential for musicians is undeniable. And no matter how many of those in the dark write them off as foolish without nary a Google search, independent artists will gladly continue to reap the rewards.

Such is the case with MELVV, a popular electronic music producer and DJ who has performed at many of the nation's most coveted music festivals, like Coachella, Electric Forest, and Lollapalooza. He, like many other artists, recently discovered a latent love of NFTs after a snakebitten lifecycle with a major record label.

MELVV recently opened up about his experiences in a candid blog post on Mirror.xyz, a decentralized publishing platform. Due to sustained creative differences with his former label and the absence of touring in 2021, he said he began to explore the world of Web3 before minting his first NFT on the blockchain, an endeavor he called "a unique, exciting experience" which "opened up a world of opportunity."

"Not only did it make me feel like a fine artist for once, but it also made me think more about my future," MELVV wrote. "Maybe I didn’t need constant touring. Maybe a major label wasn’t the only model for me to get my music heard in a meaningful way. Maybe shouting daily into the maw of social media wasn’t the right fit, at least for me."

Recommended Articles

lollapalooza
NEWS

Lollapalooza Co-Founder Ted Gardner Dead at 74

In addition to co-founding the iconic Chicago festival, Gardner was a prolific rock manager who worked with Queens of the Stone Age and The Verve, among others.

31 minutes ago
SLANDER-Lights All Night Dallas 2021 - Alive Coverage
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch SLANDER and if found Drop Soaring New Single "Getting Late" Live At Lights All Night 2021

if found joined SLANDER onstage to debut the new song, which features Danni Carra, live to a sold-out crowd on December 30th.

1 hour ago
the chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Are One of The Most Popular Groups of the Last Decade, According to Study

Imagine Dragons and One Direction came in the top two spots, respectively, followed by the chart-topping "Closer" duo.

1 hour ago

There are many reasons why electronic music luminaries like deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin have embraced a decentralized future of the creator economy. But the most timely one is rooted in the ownership of artists' work. In his post, MELVV laments the moth-eaten infrastructure present within many major labels, which he says offers "dismal" royalty splits for artists.

"Ownership is finally returning to the musicians," MELVV wrote. "In my case, I own my master recordings for the first time since I was a 19-year-old. I can fully decide when and how songs are released, and have creative control over the whole process. Independence is a first step, and Web3 is a first leap. At long last, a new variety of models are emerging for both collecting and appreciating music."

MELVV also announced "Cloud," a music NFT collection of five one-of-one records that he said traces back to the origin of his musical alias. You can check out the collection via Catalog.

"A lot has been happening behind the scenes," MELVV added. "Music continues to change and evolve. Maybe this isn’t the apocalypse for artists and musicians. Maybe it’s an opportunity. If you’re here, you’re early to something new."

FOLLOW MELVV:

Facebook: facebook.com/itsmelvv
Instagram: instagram.com/itsmelvv
Twitter: twitter.com/itsmelvv
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EVajwR

Related

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 1.12.39 PM
FEATURES

How RCRDSHP Is Using NFTs to Redefine the Relationship Between EDM Artists and Fans

"We believe in the future of fandom."

Avicii
FEATURES

How Aloe Blacc Is Utilizing NFTs to Keep Avicii's Legacy Alive

"I can't see the future moving forward without allowing Tim's legacy to touch each part of what's happening."

neon.f0a75b09
GEAR + TECH

Blockchain-Powered Streaming Platform Audius Announces Foray into NFTs, Audius Collectibles

Over 10 major artists will be debuting their own NFTs as part of the massive launch.

dillon francis lane 8
NEWS

Dillon Francis and Lane 8 are Beefing About NFTs

It seems the NFT craze is starting to rear its ugly head.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Believes NFTs Could Revolutionize the Music Industry

"It's a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that's kind of how music should be."

alesso
GEAR + TECH

Alesso Suggests Artists Spend the Time to Learn About NFTs—Or Risk Missing Out

Alesso has words of advice for artists who have not yet realized the potential of NFTs.

Nifty Gateway
GEAR + TECH

Nifty Gateway Founders on Why Musicians Should Embrace Digital Art: "EDM Artists Are Just the Perfect Fit for NFTs"

Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster recall the rapid ascent in Nifty Gateway's popularity, a trend amplified by a number of electronic music personalities who adopted the burgeoning NFT technology.

Seven Lions
INTERVIEWS

Glimpse Into the Metaphysical World of Seven Lions' Debut NFT Collection on Crypto.com [Exclusive]

Seven Lions' first-ever NFT drop will feature never-before-heard soundscapes produced specifically for the unique collection.