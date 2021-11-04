This Wearable Device Lets You Play Music Out of Thin Air—Without an Instrument

Learning a real instrument these days is outdated.

Mictic's newest wearable device allows users to turn their movements and creativity into a playable "air instrument," which can also be connected to digital audio workstations like Ableton and played like any other MIDI controller.

To use the device, the user simply attaches it to their wrist like a watch. The wearable connects to a phone via Mictic's application and its sensors measure movements to play user-selected instruments. For example, select a piano and use your hands to simulate playing the keys, and voilà—you're Beethoven or Mozart or Stevie Wonder.

Mictic will offer 15 sounds and soundscapes in a variety of musical styles and genres.

"We hope that people will find new ways of using our product," said Mictic's CTO Matthias Frey in a statement. "We are also planning to expand our platform business in the very near future. Once the product is out, one of the next steps for users is for them to be able to create their own soundscapes quite easily."



The Swiss company recently raised $2.5 million in seed funding from PTK Capital in a round that included music veteran Moby. The capital will allow Mictic to further test its product and expand within the burgeoning wearable market.

"We really had to bootstrap for a while and then we built this fundraising round," added Mictic's CEO Mershad Javan. "Our next step is to put the product out as soon as possible. We’re proud of it and we are looking forward to getting a sense of how people are planning to use the product."

