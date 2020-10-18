Modestep Releases Enormous Sample Pack With 1,200 Sounds

Modestep is sharing their wealth of knowledge with the next generation of producers through the release of their new sample pack on Splice. Containing over 1,200 samples, the pack enables music producers to experiment with many of the building blocks that make up some of their dubstep and bass classics.

On YouTube, Modestep shared a video via Disciple's channel wherein they go over the new sample pack. In the extensive walkthrough, you can learn more about some of the featured sounds and see them in action. While it's geared mostly towards producers, fans who may not be musically-inclined can still enjoy learning more about the production of some of their favorite songs.

Modestep's enormous sample pack is available for purchase now on Splice. You can check out what's inside and gain access to the pack for use in your own projects here.

