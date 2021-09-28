September 28, 2021
Play a New Post-Apocalyptic Puzzle Game Inspired by Modular Synthesizers
"The Signal State" will test your synth knowledge with an apocalyptic twist.
The Signal State

Imagine a post-apocalyptic world where agriculture is scarce and the only way to save it is through a revolution involving modular synthesizers. That's the world of The Signal State, a complex new puzzle game by Reckoner Industries.

Within each puzzle are machines to be repaired, and each machine closely resembles a modular synth component typically used in electronic music production. Samplers, signal delays, output, and more are waiting to be programmed cohesively as the user attempts to solve the challenges, dragging and dropping cables to each unique module.

Leaderboards and achievements will encourage competition between players as they attempt to solve the apocalyptic agriculture crisis within the game by fixing synth-like machines that help produce food. Down the line, The Signal State will also introduce a sandbox-style play mode for free-form programming and a feature that allows players to create their very own synth-inspired puzzles.

The Signal State has already garnered many positive reviews from users, praising its educational qualities and difficult logic-based puzzles. 

The Signal State is available now for $19.99 via Steam.

