Skip to main content
New Blockchain-Based Platform, Independent, Lets Fans Invest In Their Favorite Artist's Music

New Blockchain-Based Platform, Independent, Lets Fans Invest In Their Favorite Artist's Music

Launched by Monk Mafia on the Solana blockchain, Independent empowers both artists and their fans.

Launched by Monk Mafia on the Solana blockchain, Independent empowers both artists and their fans.

A new blockchain-based platform wants to empower independent artists—and the fans who support them.

Based on the Solana blockchain, Independent is a decentralized marketplace that caters to the interests of independent musicians by letting them share a piece of the pie with their fans. The goal is for artists to release music as NFTs and monetize their creations while empowering their fans.

Built on the Solana blockchain, Independent is powered by the creators of Monk Mafia, an NFT marketplace that made international headlines after receiving support from a number of high-profile backers in Asia. Those include Keiji of the chart-topping J-pop band EXILE and the award-winning Netflix documentarian Nirmal Purja.

Artists releasing on Independent choose what percentage of their song's royalties to be put up for sale before minting it as an NFT, along with unique digital cover art. And since the crux of blockchain tech lies in its authenticity and security, each NFT will have built-in smart contract integration. Fans who invest in the music will then become co-owners and receive royalties accrued from services like Spotify and YouTube.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

fN4gzSaO_400x400
GEAR + TECH

New Blockchain-Based Platform, Independent, Lets Fans Invest In Their Favorite Artist's Music

Launched by Monk Mafia on the Solana blockchain, Independent empowers both artists and their fans.

By EDM.com Staffjust now
dj susan
FEATURES

Who Is DJ Susan? Meet the Exuberant DJ Who Captured the Hearts of Miami Music Week 2022

Throughout a historic Miami Music Week, DJ Susan embodied the triumphant ethos of the return of electronic music to Magic City after a brutal pandemic.

By Jason Heffler17 hours ago
flume Caroline Polachek
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Flume's Haunting New Single "Sirens" From Upcoming Third Album

The celestial single features indie pop songstress Caroline Polachek and will appear on Flume's third studio album, "Palaces."

By Jason Heffler17 hours ago

They may also join the Monk Mafia community in Discord for access to mini-games with real-world rewards.

Find out more about Independent here.

FOLLOW INDEPENDENT:

Instagram: instagram.com/monkmafia.io
Twitter: twitter.com/MonkMafia_io
Discord: discord.com/invite/MonkMafia

Related

DJ/producer KSHMR over a reddish background.
GEAR + TECH

Fans Will Soon Have the Opportunity to Invest In KSHMR's Music

Royalty investing platform Republic.co is once again empowering retail investors with an exciting new opportunity that could shape the long-term future of commercial music.

nft
GEAR + TECH

Artists Are Blasting an NFT Auction Platform After Their Music Appeared Without Their Knowledge

The HitPiece marketplace, which appears to list music NFTs from artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki, has been the subject of contentious backlash on social media.

trendy-woman-in-respiratory-mask-listening-to-music-in-4127624
GEAR + TECH

This Music Tech Startup Lets Fans Invest in Artists and Reap Returns from Their Streaming Income

Corite recently closed its initial seed round and launched in Europe in April.

neon.f0a75b09
GEAR + TECH

Blockchain-Powered Streaming Platform Audius Announces Foray into NFTs, Audius Collectibles

Over 10 major artists will be debuting their own NFTs as part of the massive launch.

Header2
GEAR + TECH

This Software Lets You Design Trippy Visuals of Your Music—Then Mint Them As NFTs

The Web3-based VOID platform allows music producers to create a beat-reactive mosaic.

136993757_248145616877588_5946482254847027412_n
GEAR + TECH

MELVV On the Promise of NFTs: "Ownership Is Finally Returning to the Musicians"

Like many other electronic music artists, MELVV recently discovered a latent love of Web3 after parting ways with a major label due to creative differences.

pjimage (52)
GEAR + TECH

Superstar DJ-Themed DJenerates NFT Collection Partners With Moonwalk To Deliver Premium Dance Music Experiences

Benny Benassi, Carl Cox and more have thrown their weight behind DJenerates.

steve angello
GEAR + TECH

Steve Angello Bets On Blockchain Marketplace to Revolutionize Music Rights Ownership

Angello joins multiple titans of technology as a new investor in the anotherblock marketplace.