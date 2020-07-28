Monstercat Announces Partnership with Gaming Platform Roblox to Empower Creators with Its Music

One of the most influential tastemakers in the electronic music sphere is further angling to be a driving force in the gaming community after the announcement of a monumental partnership.

Renowned independent electronic label Monstercat took to Twitter today, July 28th, 2020 to announce that it has teamed up with prestigious game creation platform Roblox to provide users access to its distinguished catalog of music. Monstercat now offers 51 tracks to Roblox developers, who may use the music in their games for free. More songs will also be added to Roblox Studio on a regular basis, according to a report by GamesBeat, the gaming vertical of leading technology website VentureBeat.

The Monstercat partnership is the latest effort by Roblox to empower its creators with more tools and incentives to flesh out their games. According to GamesBeat, Roblox, a unique platform that allows users to program their own games and play those created by others, expects to pay $250 million to its vast creator pool so its composers can monetize their titles. The San Mateo, California-based company recently reported a monthly active user base of over 150 million.

Tracks included in Monstercat's official Roblox inventory include Tokyo Machine's "EPIC," Rootkit's "Taking Me," and Jay Cosmic's "Ocean Eyes," among many others. You can check out the label's announcement below.

