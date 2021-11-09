Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Mubert Reveals AI-Powered, Collaborative NFT Collection
Publish date:

Mubert Reveals AI-Powered, Collaborative NFT Collection

The company is calling the NFT venture the first of its kind.
Author:

c/o Mubert

The company is calling the NFT venture the first of its kind.

On a mission to empower creators, generative music service Mubert has revealed an AI-powered artist collaboration minted in the form of an NFT.

The advent of artificial intelligence has deeply impacted the electronic dance music scene, turning it into a technological tinderbox of sorts. As more and more artists, entrepreneurs, and investors enter the music tech space, Mubert is taking an artist-centric approach with a goal of democratizing the creator economy.

Mubert's collection comprises 50 fixed-price NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Each one features digital artwork and soundtracks sourced from the winners of the company's Open Call streams, which invited artists to submit sample packs to Mubert's AI-powered music hub. Token holders who obtain these NFTs can gain access to a "generative secret channel" that offers them royalty-free sounds.

Jodi Rose 1080x1080_3

The goal of the digital collection, according to Mubert, is to provide artists with novel ways to earn revenue and promote their work during a transformative time for music distribution.

Recommended Articles

1201160296293104.llpt98qzm5LFYRJdt9gQ_height640
GEAR + TECH

Mubert Reveals AI-Powered, Collaborative NFT Collection

The company is calling the NFT venture the first of its kind.

26 seconds ago
avicii nile rodgers
NEWS

Nile Rodgers Wants to Release Unrelased Collabs With Avicii: "We Could Write the Entire Top Ten"

The famed guitarist and singer-songwriter said he'd like to release never-before-heard music with the blessing of Avicii's family.

Nov 8, 2021
grimes chris lake
NEWS

Chris Lake Reveals Release Date of Long-Awaited Grimes Collab, "A Drug From God"

"A Drug From God" will be the debut of Grimes' new alias, NPC.

Nov 6, 2021

Minting the work of its Open Call winners, like Berke Can Özcan, Mubert aims to introduce a new kind of NFT to the music world. "What is unique about this particular NFT collection is that the compositions are ever-changing, that is if you buy a token with a specific track, the music will be similar to that sound but will continue to reinvent itself in the process," reads a press release.

Berke Can Özcan 1080x1080_1

The team at Mubert are calling the ambitious NFT venture the first of its kind, and they believe it could be a harbinger for the future of experiential music activations on the blockchain.

"NFT platforms are already distributing music and generative digital art—infinite collections with different levels of rarity, interactive experiences based on blockchain or other customer’s data, stems, and ready tracks, so generative music is fitting in perfectly," said Paul Zgordan, Mubert co-founder and Chief Content Officer. "We are looking forward to updating our technology for working with on-chain transactions and storage, but already now we can give codes to different bonus and exclusive content to NFT customers, which can be used in the Mubert Play application’s Secret section."

The collection is now available via Rarible.

FOLLOW MUBERT:

Website: mubert.com
Facebook: facebook.com/mubertapp
Twitter: twitter.com/mubertapp
Instagram: instagram.com/mubert.app

Related

odesza
GEAR + TECH

ODESZA to Release Debut NFT Collection

"REMNANTS," a collaboration with Visual Artist JapaneseDad, is a "resurrection of artistic concepts lost to time and scattered across hard-drives."

Seven Lions
INTERVIEWS

Glimpse Into the Metaphysical World of Seven Lions' Debut NFT Collection on Crypto.com [Exclusive]

Seven Lions' first-ever NFT drop will feature never-before-heard soundscapes produced specifically for the unique collection.

Alec x Ozuna NFT image
FEATURES

Oil and Water: How ArtGrails.com is Changing the NFT Space Through Unusual Collaborations

Alec Monopoly and Avery Andon are bringing a uniquely collaborative approach to the NFT space with ArtGrails.com.

Nghtmre Press Photo
GEAR + TECH

NGHTMRE Reveals Debut NFT Collection With Visual Artist GREG MIKE

The bass music heavyweight and visual artist promise "unreleased visuals, music, and a few special items" in their collection.

3LAU
NEWS

3LAU Announces Blockchain-Powered NFT Single, "Everything"

The upcoming single will release on Gemini's Nifty Gateway later this week.

adventure club
GEAR + TECH

Adventure Club Teases New NFT Release

Their first release was touted as "one of the most important audio-visual NFT releases" of all-time.

rezz deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

Listen to Previews of deadmau5 and REZZ's First-Ever Collab via Trippy New NFT Collection

The audiovisual "Hypnocurrency" NFT drop contains snippets of deadmau5 and REZZ's upcoming song of the same name.

Never Say Die logo
GEAR + TECH

Never Say Die Announces Debut NFT Collection

The record label's "Rebirth" collection will hit the Nifty Gateway marketplace later this week.