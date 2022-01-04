This Memory Box Leverages Tech and Healing Power of Music to Reduce Stress In Dementia Patients

The beneficial impacts of music on those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's have been studied for quite some time. Scientists believe those benefits are attributable to many of music's naturally healing qualities, such as its ability to evoke a sense of nostalgia, reduce depression, and decrease anxiety.

Chloe Meineck observed these impacts first hand during visits with her Great Gran, but she wanted to do more to channel those positive memories for her grandmother. So she developed the Music Memory Box, a product that leverages tech and music with the goal of reducing stress in dementia patients.

The Music Memory Box Kickstarter campaign explains that the product allows users to embed photos into the underside of the box's lid. Upon lifting the lid, users should tag a handful of small, handheld objects that were personal to the recipient with the kit's provided censors. The unit can also be programmed so that interactions with each object trigger a song that is personal to the recipient.

Time and time again, dance music specifically has shown strengths in enhancing the spirits of its listeners including in one such recent study led by Dr. Claire Howlin, a psychology researcher at the University College Dublin who found that electronic music is capable of pain-reduction.

However, the broad health benefits associated with music are of course likely to vary based on one's ability to personally resonate with specific songs. Case in point, another study found that EDM is simultaneously the best and the worst sleep aid.

The creators of Music Memory Box have exceeded its Kickstarter goal thus far, bringing in £27,174 of orders from 236 backers at the time of writing.