Skip to main content
Music Tech Startup Songfinch Raises $17 Million to "Create a Middle Class of Musicians"

Music Tech Startup Songfinch Raises $17 Million to "Create a Middle Class of Musicians"

Songfinch's CEO says only the top 2% of artists in the music industry "get a chance to participate and eat most of the dollars."

Wes Hicks

Songfinch's CEO says only the top 2% of artists in the music industry "get a chance to participate and eat most of the dollars."

Music tech startup Songfinch has secured $17 million, closing a Series A funding round that amplifies its efforts to create a "middle class of musicians," Built In Chicago reports.

Songfinch is one of a handful of music startups aiming to change how independent musicians are compensated for their work.

"The industry tends to be a star-driven league and the top two percent get a chance to participate and eat most of the dollars in the industry while the other 98 percent struggle and fight for scraps,” John Williamson, CEO of Songfinch told Built In Chicago.

The goal of Songfinch's online marketplace is to provide artists with a hub where consumers can commission them to create custom songs. The platform allows users to choose a style, mood and other custom elements for musicians to produce bespoke tracks at a base price of $200. Over the past year, the company has paid out over $12 million to its artists, each of whom make roughly $25,000 a year on average.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

music production general
GEAR + TECH

Music Tech Startup Songfinch Raises $17 Million to "Create a Middle Class of Musicians"

Songfinch's CEO says only the top 2% of artists in the music industry "get a chance to participate and eat most of the dollars."

By Mikala Lugen
Bleu Clair Press Shot 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

Bleu Clair Joins Forces With OOTORO and Chyra for Sultry House Single, “Killer Bee”

Bleu Clair is back with yet another house heater.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
oliver heldens hi-lo
MUSIC RELEASES

HI-LO Returns to Drumcode With Anthemic Techno Track, "WANNA GO BANG"

Oliver Heldens' techno alias stuns with a menacing banger befit for Drumcode's illustrious discography.

By Jason Heffler
Songfinch CEO John Williamson.

Songfinch CEO John Williamson.

Led by Valor Siren Ventures, Songfinch's latest round of funding brings the company’s total to $21.8 million in venture capital. The new round will primarily be used to add staff to expand Songfinch's product and technology, according to Axios. The Weeknd, Doja Cat and legendary musician contributed to the company's $5 million seed round.

"We have an ambitious roadmap and this new funding will help us to continue leading the charge in reimagining the creator and customer relationship," Williamson added. "Our primary goals with Songfinch are twofold; to provide an opportunity for anyone to create and share their life experiences through music and to give artists a better opportunity to earn a living from an industry that has routinely made that improbable."

Find out more about Songfinch here.

Related

Camry Ivory working with her Coloratura
GEAR + TECH

You Can Now Paint With Music Thanks to This Artist's Brilliant Invention

Singer-songwriter and composer Camry Ivory, the Coloratura's inventor, calls the instrument a "system of musical paintbrushes."

IMG_7104
GEAR + TECH

Tech Startup Stage11 Raises €5 Million, Partners With Martin Garrix, David Guetta for Metaverse Activations

Akon, Snoop Dogg, and other major contemporary artists have also backed the Paris-based startup.

trendy-woman-in-respiratory-mask-listening-to-music-in-4127624
GEAR + TECH

This Music Tech Startup Lets Fans Invest in Artists and Reap Returns from Their Streaming Income

Corite recently closed its initial seed round and launched in Europe in April.

Viberate founder and techno DJ/producer UMEK.
FEATURES

Inside UMEK's $40 Million Music Tech Startup

Viberate is the techno superstar’s venture that’s changing the live music industry.

download
GEAR + TECH

This Wearable Device Lets You Play Music Out of Thin Air—Without an Instrument

You can play an air guitar, strings, or become a kung fu fighter with Mictic's new wearable.

Motion Sonic
GEAR + TECH

Sony Launches Wearable Motion Sonic Wristlet, Allowing Musicians to Apply Effects Live

Early backers can secure a limited discounted price on the technology via Indiegogo.

Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster
GEAR + TECH

Fender's New Guitar Brings Electronic Music Production and Performance Into the Future

Fender's American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster Guitar offers electronic music producers and DJs an all-in-one solution for more creative guitar sounds.

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Invests In Disruptive Dutch Audio Tech Startup Mayht

Mayht's latest funding round was led by Garrix as well as Swedish solar cell company Exeger and venture capital firm Forward.One.