This Chiptune Synthesizer Lets Producers Emulate Sounds of the Nintendo Entertainment System

The connection between the electronic music and gaming communities has been one of symbiotic alignment for decades, and its mythos runs through the chiptune genre. Inspired by retro 8-bit arcade games and consoles, chiptune is dance music's Bordeaux, aging with grace over the years to deliver some of the finest music in the EDM epoch.

The NES Poly Chiptune Synthesizer seeks to pay homage to its namesake genre through its innovative hardware, which is inspired by the sounds of the legendary Nintendo Entertainment System. The synth features eight waveform settings and eight preset sound parameter settings, making 64 preset patches available to producers looking to reproduce the glitchy sounds of the original Nintendo game console. The NES Poly is also MIDI-compatible, so producers are able to tweak the 16 sound parameters to get creative with their sound design.

Released in 1983, the seminal Nintendo Entertainment System featured a number of the most iconic titles in history, including Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda and Metroid.

To back the NES Poly Chiptune Synthesizer, head over to its Kickstarter campaign. At the time of this article's publishing, the initiative has raised $2,153 against a goal of $3,000.

