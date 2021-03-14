Never Say Die Announces Debut NFT Collection

Never Say Die is set to become the next big electronic label to release its own NFT collection. Announced on Saturday across their social media pages, the "Rebirth" collection will be released later this week on Nifty Gateway. While the specific contents of the collection have not yet been shared, the teaser video features a skull fashioned with gold accessories, which should give fans a good idea of what to expect.

Considering the fact that the leading digital artist, Beeple, recently sold a single NFT for $69 million, the hype surrounding the blockchain-powered artwork has never been higher. Those who keep up with the wild world of digital collectibles may remember that longtime Never Say Die favorite Zomboy released his own collection on the online marketplace last month.

Never Say Die's debut NFT collection is slated to drop on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 at 7PM ET (4PM PT) on Nifty Gateway. You can sign up for an account and prepare to add the digital artwork to your collection here.

FOLLOW NEVER SAY DIE:

Website: wewillneversaydie.com

Facebook: facebook.com/wewillneversaydie

Instagram: instagram.com/neversaydiemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/neversaydie

