New Software Compensates Music Producers When DJs Play Their Songs In Clubs

Unclaimed and unpaid public performance royalties could soon be a demon of the past.

DJ and music producer DVS1 recently launched Aslice to help alleviate the issues that come with public performances in clubs and venues around the globe. It operates on a donation-based system, so DJs can pledge a percentage of their gig fee to the songwriters and producers whose music they're playing. The company recommends 5%, but more can be pledged and the figure won't be disclosed.

Aslice's beta testing in November 2021 had 100 DJs upload 110 playlists and 5,291 tracks. Of those tracks, 4,339 were accurately identified and matched, a clip of 82%. This equated to 2,213 producers receiving payments averaging $1.40 per song. The money that wasn't able to be tracked will be donated to charities chosen by the Aslice community.

DVS1 told Resident Advisor that the current system most venues have implemented doesn't work because of antiquated technology and infrastructure. A majority of clubs and venues require handwritten playlists to be submitted so rights-holders can be paid appropriately.

And music-recognition software is installed in less than 1% of music venues worldwide, per RA.

"PROs and music collection societies already charge clubs venues and festivals, and even independent promoters for the right to play music," DVS1 said. "It's literally their responsibility to install these devices and do their job. Millions of dollars are collected each year that never end up back in the hands of the artists whose music is actually played in these venues. Instead, that money gets paid out to the top 100 billboard artists and pocketed by those societies."

Check out Aslice here.