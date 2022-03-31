Skip to main content
New Software Compensates Music Producers When DJs Play Their Songs In Clubs

New Software Compensates Music Producers When DJs Play Their Songs In Clubs

During Aslice's beta testing in November 2020, the software accurately identified and matched 82% of tracks.

Mali Maeder

During Aslice's beta testing in November 2020, the software accurately identified and matched 82% of tracks.

Unclaimed and unpaid public performance royalties could soon be a demon of the past.

DJ and music producer DVS1 recently launched Aslice to help alleviate the issues that come with public performances in clubs and venues around the globe. It operates on a donation-based system, so DJs can pledge a percentage of their gig fee to the songwriters and producers whose music they're playing. The company recommends 5%, but more can be pledged and the figure won't be disclosed.

Aslice's beta testing in November 2021 had 100 DJs upload 110 playlists and 5,291 tracks. Of those tracks, 4,339 were accurately identified and matched, a clip of 82%. This equated to 2,213 producers receiving payments averaging $1.40 per song. The money that wasn't able to be tracked will be donated to charities chosen by the Aslice community.  

DVS1 told Resident Advisor that the current system most venues have implemented doesn't work because of antiquated technology and infrastructure. A majority of clubs and venues require handwritten playlists to be submitted so rights-holders can be paid appropriately. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general djing
GEAR + TECH

New Software Compensates Music Producers When DJs Play Their Songs In Clubs

During Aslice's beta testing in November 2020, the software accurately identified and matched 82% of tracks.

By Lennon Cihak13 seconds ago
Festival
EVENTS

ÎLESONIQ Announces Full Lineup, Run of Show Ahead of 2022 Festival

Eric Prydz, ILLENIUM, Excision, Swedish House Mafia and more will perform at one of Canada's most influential electronic music events in 2022.

By Carlie Belbin16 minutes ago
neversea
EVENTS

Krewella, NERVO, B Jones, More to Perform at Neversea Festival 2022

To celebrate Women's History Month, Neversea organizers shared a special announcement dedicated to its female artists set to perform.

By Carlie Belbin24 minutes ago

And music-recognition software is installed in less than 1% of music venues worldwide, per RA.

"PROs and music collection societies already charge clubs venues and festivals, and even independent promoters for the right to play music," DVS1 said. "It's literally their responsibility to install these devices and do their job. Millions of dollars are collected each year that never end up back in the hands of the artists whose music is actually played in these venues. Instead, that money gets paid out to the top 100 billboard artists and pocketed by those societies."

Check out Aslice here.

Tags
terms:
Music ProductionDJingIncome Equality

Related

download
GEAR + TECH

This Wearable Device Lets You Play Music Out of Thin Air—Without an Instrument

You can play an air guitar, strings, or become a kung fu fighter with Mictic's new wearable.

Beatsource
GEAR + TECH

Beatsource LINK Is Offering DJs An Unmatched Catalog of Music for their Performance Software

Betasource LINK is leveling the playing field for open-format DJ's from a content perspective.

bp_mobile
GEAR + TECH

Beatport and Microsoft Surface Unite to Empower Musicians With Remote Collaboration Tools

"In a world where collaboration between music creators is accelerating online, it’s critical that technology hardware and software keep innovating with frictionless experiences."

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Richie Hawtin Teams Up With AIAIAI On World's First Wireless Headphones Designed for Music Production

"In 2021 it feels archaic to be wired to a piece of hardware just to guarantee pristine audio quality," Hawtin said.

pexels-wallace-chuck-3587478
GEAR + TECH

You Can Listen to Music in 3D With This First-of-Its-Kind Technology

Rebeleon Entertainment is revolutionizing the way we listen to music by introducing a new 3D audio format.

Header2
GEAR + TECH

This Software Lets You Design Trippy Visuals of Your Music—Then Mint Them As NFTs

The Web3-based VOID platform allows music producers to create a beat-reactive mosaic.

deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Launches New Plugin for Music Producers and Digital Artists

OSC/PAR retails for $19.99.

DJ Swivel Jordan Young
INDUSTRY

The Chainsmokers, BTS Producer DJ Swivel Shares Music Business Advice in New YouTube Series

DJ Swivel doesn’t believe in gatekeeping in the business and believes that information is meant to be shared.