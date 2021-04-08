Adventure Club's Leighton James and Impossible Brief Launch NFT Clothing Brand, "Overpriced." [Exclusive]

Adventure Club's Leighton James and Impossible Brief Launch NFT Clothing Brand, "Overpriced." [Exclusive]

The first Overpriced. auction sale is an NFT hoodie commanding a $25,000 starting bid.
Author:
Publish date:

Blaise Joseph

The first Overpriced. auction sale is an NFT hoodie commanding a $25,000 starting bid.

In a space which has seen nothing short of a meteoric rise in the last several months, Adventure Club solidified themselves as early adopters of NFT technology. With his latest venture, Adventure Club's Leighton James is striving to push the sector forward in ways previously unexplored. 

James has joined forces with with Impossible Brief to launch Overpriced., a new NFT venture that intersects high-end fashion and blockchain technology. In less than a week, Overpriced. is set to make a splash with their first release, an NFT hoodie with an eye-popping starting bid of $25,000.

It seems NFTs are fetching higher and higher valuations by the day, and while we're clearly still figuring out how to price them, it's safe to say that no one knows the value of a sale that introduces real-world garments into the fray. It's a bit of a mind-bending concept, because as Overpriced. is quick to note, the real value is in the NFT, not the garment. 

Overpriced. is merging real-world luxury fashion and NFT's with their boundary-pushing releases.

Overpriced. is merging real-world luxury fashion and NFT's with their boundary-pushing releases.

Needless to say, this is going to be a drop to keep an eye on. Impossible Brief knows a thing or two about how to drive demand for digital collectibles. The renowned creative agency was behind 2020 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes' remarkable NFT release, which shook the sports world after selling for a staggering $3.7 million. It's hard to say where Overpriced.'s first auctions will ultimately land, but we suspect that the sky's the limit. 

NFTs have precipitated a paradigm shift in how the public socializes around art, how they interact with it, and—perhaps most importantly—how they value it. In a way, Overpriced. is aiming to break the fourth wall by, in their words, providing "social commentary on the madness of money meeting art." 

“We are truly excited to be debuting our Season 1 line on Blockparty.co,” James told EDM.com. “Through Overpriced., we aim to combine technology, art, and fashion to re-define how much people will spend for exclusivity. Every piece of clothing in series 1 is truly exclusive and matched to a unique one-of-one NFT using our secure platform."

A countdown clock on the Overpriced. website ticks down to the brand's debut Season 1 release. The first drop goes live on the Blockparty.co marketplace on April 12th at 3PM ET (12PM PT).

FOLLOW ADVENTURE CLUB:

Facebook: facebook.com/AdventureClub
Twitter: twitter.com/adventureclub
Instagram: instagram.com/adventureclub
Spotify: spoti.fi/31OFYjv

Related

adventure club
GEAR + TECH

Adventure Club Teases New NFT Release

Their first release was touted as "one of the most important audio-visual NFT releases" of all-time.

Alec x Ozuna NFT image
FEATURES

Oil and Water: How ArtGrails.com is Changing the NFT Space Through Unusual Collaborations

Alec Monopoly and Avery Andon are bringing a uniquely collaborative approach to the NFT space with ArtGrails.com.

Zedd, OMNIA Nightclub
GEAR + TECH

Zedd Announces Immersive "Diorama" NFT With New Music, His Most Ambitious Visual Project Yet

Zedd sought to create the best NFT ever, and "Diorama" just might be worthy of that consideration.

Lindsay-Lohan-ft.-Aliana-Lohan-Lullaby
GEAR + TECH

Someone Bought Lindsay Lohan's Electronic Music NFT for $85,000

No, this is not an April Fools' joke.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Shares Preview of NFT Debut With Never-Before-Heard Music

Calvin Harris' dreamy "TECHNOFISH" NFT is a collaboration with longtime creative partner Emil Nava.

Ja_Rule_in_2016
GEAR + TECH

Ja Rule's Fyre Festival NFT Fetches $122,000 Bid

One man's misfortune is another's NFT.

thumbnail
GEAR + TECH

Dillon Francis Mints Psychedelic NFT for Charitable Cause

The winner will have 100 trees planted in their name.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
GEAR + TECH

ILLENIUM Announces Debut NFT Drop to Celebate 5-Year Anniversary of "Ashes"

The past meets the future in ILLENIUM's celebratory NFT debut.