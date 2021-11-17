You Can Now Buy Electronic Music NFTs Created By Designers From Prada, Burberry, More

You're going to need some designer clothing for your metaverse avatar.

Purple Fly, Project X, and Who Knocks have joined forces for a unique partnership to blend the world of NFTs, high fashion, and art.

On November 22nd, they will launch an exclusive NFT collection prepared by designers who work for a number of the world's leading clothing brands, such as Prada, Burberry, Moschino, and Etro. Each expert designer will work closely with Purple Fly to curate a unique look relative to the digital collectible.

The NFT pool kicked off on November 16th with a collection from South Korean dance music superstar DJ SODA,, which was designed by Damiano Clemente of Dsquared2. The collection consists of 10 rare NFTs and allows consumers to purchase a portion of the design rather than the full price.

“We’re proud of being able to partner with the talented group, who will be bringing with them their extensive backgrounds in design and fashion from several segments in the apparel industry," said John Slyusarev, CEO of ProjectX. "This unprecedented collaboration will open the door for dozens of large brands to the NFT market."

With a goal to support collaborations across all art forms and connecting music with stunning visuals, Purple Fly launched in 2020 as the world's first NFT-fueled independent record label. The imprint has released tracks by DJ Diesel and BLVD., Fatman Scoop, Klaas, and more.

With each purchase, Purple Fly fulfills its commitment to giving DJ SODA—and its other musicians releasing NFTs—15% of the label's royalties.

Consumers can expect an entire lineup of NFT drops in the coming months from this expansive partnership. Dance music producer Futuristic Polar Bears will release his collaboration with MasterCraft Boats UK and Stefano Lo Muzio of Moschino on December 14th. Malaysian influencer Ms. Puiyi will then release a track through Purple Fly and partner with Johanna Armstrong of Burberry for their NFT drop on January 14th, 2022.

Find out more about Purple Fly here.