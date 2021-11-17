Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
You Can Now Buy Electronic Music NFTs Created By Designers From Prada, Burberry, More
Publish date:

You Can Now Buy Electronic Music NFTs Created By Designers From Prada, Burberry, More

Purple Fly, Project X, and Who Knocks have teamed up to launch the music-meets-high fashion NFT collection.
Author:

DJ SODA (via Twitter)

Purple Fly, Project X, and Who Knocks have teamed up to launch the music-meets-high fashion NFT collection.

You're going to need some designer clothing for your metaverse avatar.

Purple Fly, Project X, and Who Knocks have joined forces for a unique partnership to blend the world of NFTs, high fashion, and art.

On November 22nd, they will launch an exclusive NFT collection prepared by designers who work for a number of the world's leading clothing brands, such as Prada, Burberry, Moschino, and Etro. Each expert designer will work closely with Purple Fly to curate a unique look relative to the digital collectible. 

The NFT pool kicked off on November 16th with a collection from South Korean dance music superstar DJ SODA,, which was designed by Damiano Clemente of Dsquared2. The collection consists of 10 rare NFTs and allows consumers to purchase a portion of the design rather than the full price.

Recommended Articles

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Sets Apple Music
NEWS

Apple Music Adds EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ Sets

Fans can now listen to EDC Las Vegas sets from Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars.

5 hours ago
kiran and nivi
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch These Twin Sisters Sing Stunning Cover of Avicii's "The Nights"

There's a reason why Kiran and Nivi Saishankar's captivating cover is going viral.

7 hours ago
BLVK JVCK
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Demands Respect In Music Video for Ferocious Dubstep Song, "No Love"

"No Love" arrived today by way of Zeds Dead's venerated Deadbeats label.

8 hours ago

“We’re proud of being able to partner with the talented group, who will be bringing with them their extensive backgrounds in design and fashion from several segments in the apparel industry," said John Slyusarev, CEO of ProjectX. "This unprecedented collaboration will open the door for dozens of large brands to the NFT market."

With a goal to support collaborations across all art forms and connecting music with stunning visuals, Purple Fly launched in 2020 as the world's first NFT-fueled independent record label. The imprint has released tracks by DJ Diesel and BLVD., Fatman Scoop, Klaas, and more.

With each purchase, Purple Fly fulfills its commitment to giving DJ SODA—and its other musicians releasing NFTs—15% of the label's royalties.

Consumers can expect an entire lineup of NFT drops in the coming months from this expansive partnership. Dance music producer Futuristic Polar Bears will release his collaboration with MasterCraft Boats UK and Stefano Lo Muzio of Moschino on December 14th. Malaysian influencer Ms. Puiyi will then release a track through Purple Fly and partner with Johanna Armstrong of Burberry for their NFT drop on January 14th, 2022.

Find out more about Purple Fly here.

Related

david guetta united at home
GEAR + TECH

David Guetta Announces Partnership to Sell Blockchain-Powered "United at Home" NFTs

David Guetta and his team continue to pioneer bleeding edge technology.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Shows Support for Music Industry-Shifting Decentralized Network, MODA DAO

MODA could set the tone for a massive shift in artists' retaining ownership and royalties.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Believes NFTs Could Revolutionize the Music Industry

"It's a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that's kind of how music should be."

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Monstercat Unveils IDOLS NFT Digital Collectibles, Designed to Create 3D Experiences In the Metaverse

Collectors who have participated in previous Monstercat drops will have a unique shot to secure a limited edition IDOL on October 26th.

General
GEAR + TECH

iHeartRadio Music Festival and OneOf Partner to Launch Seismic Drop of 1 Million Free NFTs

Collecting all the "poker chip" NFTs will unlock the opportunity to win exciting additional prizes.

alesso
GEAR + TECH

Fans Can Decipher Encoded Secrets In Alesso's NFT Debut, "Cosmic Genesis" [Exclusive]

Alesso is slated to perform Dreamverse, the first combined NFT art gallery and music festival event, where several of his exclusive audiovisual experiences will debut for the first time.

Flosstradamus
NEWS

Flosstradamus Is Celebrating 4/20 By Releasing the First-Ever Smokable NFT

Flosstradamus is bringing a unique NFT to market, effectively blurring the lines between physical and digital collectibles.

Lindsay-Lohan-ft.-Aliana-Lohan-Lullaby
GEAR + TECH

Someone Bought Lindsay Lohan's Electronic Music NFT for $85,000

No, this is not an April Fools' joke.