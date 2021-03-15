NGHTMRE Reveals Debut NFT Collection With Visual Artist GREG MIKE

NGHTMRE is the latest artist to explore the digital frontier of the NFT world. In collaboration with visual artist GREG MIKE, he will soon release a number of pieces later this week.

Across both artists' social media pages, a teaser video of the new collection was shared. Giving fans just an eight-second look at what's to come, viewers can see some of the visual artist's signature designs. While none of the sounds have been teased just yet, both NGHTMRE and GREG MIKE promise "unreleased visuals, music, and a few special items."

Considering GREG MIKE's past NFT collections have featured physical accompaniments, some have speculated that the aforementioned "special items" will be physical pieces of art. The shop page for the collection is not yet online, so fans will have to wait patiently for more information on what they can spend their hard-earned crypto on.

NGHTMRE and GREG MIKE's NFT collection is slated for release on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 on the Nifty Gateway marketplace. You can check out GREG MIKE's previous NFT releases on his store page.

