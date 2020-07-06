Nicky Romero has treated fans to an in-depth look at his newly renovated studio. In the form of a YouTube video, the Dutch producer detailed his workspace from top to bottom and shows how he creates his hits.

The first half of the video shows off the main production area complete with top-of-the-line speakers, keyboards, and more. He also explains some of his design choices and what feel he was going for when designing the room. The second half focuses on the recording space for live instruments and vocalists. Also included in this segment is a rundown of the pianos, drums, microphones, and other instruments that make up his arsenal.

At the end of the tour, he mentions that there will be more footage of the unseen rooms in his studio included in a future video. As of the time of writing, Romero has not announced when the second chapter of his studio tour videos will be released.

FOLLOW NICKY ROMERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnickyromero

Instagram: instagram.com/nickyromero

Twitter: twitter.com/nickyromero

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiKwnP