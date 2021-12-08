Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
The Guitar Used By Nile Rodgers to Record Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" Is Up for Auction
Publish date:

All net proceeds from the Christie's auction will benefit the We Are Family Foundation.
Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons

Finally—an auction not happening in the metaverse or being sold as an NFT.  

Iconic guitarist, songwriter, and record producer Nile Rodgers is donating nearly 160 electric guitars, amps, synthesizers, and more to be put up for auction, which will be hosted by Christie's. All net proceeds will benefit the We Are Family Foundation and the auction will begin on Thursday, December 16th at 10AM ET. 

All of the musical instruments up for auction are ones that Rodgers has used throughout his seminal career, including the 1981 Tokai guitar he used to record Daft Punk's single "Get Lucky" (with Pharrell Williams). Rodgers' 1987 Porsche 930 Targa Turbo will also be up for auction, estimated to be worth $150,000 to $200,000.

"To work with Nile Rodgers in helping bring his collection to auction has been a privilege and a thrill," said Gemma Sudlow, the auction house's Head of Private & Iconic Collections. "It's incredible to work with this talented and magnanimous man."

The We Are Family Foundation was started by Rodgers and his life-partner, Nancy Hunt, after the 9/11 attacks. It was named after the song "We Are Family," which Rodgers wrote for Sister Sledge. The foundation's goal is to empower a diverse global family of young people who positively change the world with their vision, talents, and ideas.

Nile Rodgers Fender Stratocaster 2015

Rodgers' 2015 Fender Stratocaster to be sold at the auction.

"Those are just my guitars, but when I'm thinking about them leaving my world and leaving my life, all of a sudden I get this strange connection, maybe like parents feel when their kids go off to college or something," Rodgers told Christie's.

You can follow the auction on Christie's here

