Design Studio Unveils Concept to Turn the Nintendo Switch Into a Music Production Instrument
From DJ Hero to Beat Saber, console games have played a pivotal role in gamifying music creation and performance. And the Nintendo Switch may just be capable of introducing the next level of utility.
Capitalizing on the Nintendo Switch's modular qualities, Alquemy, a boutique design studio based out of Sydney, has devised a well-considered concept as to how they foresee the console aiding a new generation of music producers.
The concept is based on the Akai Pro MPC and it features two snap-on modules with all the bells and whistles of an industry-standard controller. The module incorporates nine pads, control knobs and hotkeys for agile editing and playback. Plus, the team thoughtfully utilized the sides of the modules to outfit the device with speakers, ensuring an enhanced playback experience.
According to Yanko Design, Alquemy made the most of the Nintendo Switch's real estate by additionally incorporating MIDI and RC ports at the top of the device, allowing for ease of connectivity with other common instruments and studio equipment. Best of all, the studio maximized its creative potential without compromising the portability of the nimble gaming system.
The Nintendo MPC may just be a concept for now, but we can dream.