This New Device Beams Music Straight Into Your Head With No Physical Connection

A disruptive new listening device is anticipated to hit the market in 2021.
Credit: AP

A prototype device that could shape the future of listening to music has launched, and stunningly, it requires no physical connection. 

The Noveto Systems SoundBeamer has the ability to create a personalized sound bubble by broadcasting music directly into the listener's head. That means no one around the user can hear the sounds beaming from the device. 

Understandably, the experience often leaves users in disbelief because, according to feedback from early demos, the sound feels as though it is occupying a complete 360° space. During a recent demo held by Product Manager Ayana Wallwater, one tester was playing a war game using the device, and all the while she was completely unable to hear the gunshot sound effects.

“Most people just say, ‘Wow, I really don’t believe it,’" Wallwater stated. “You don’t believe it because it sounds like a speaker, but no one else can hear it…it’s supporting you and you’re in the middle of everything. It’s happening around you.”

Since the device does not obstruct the ear, it's also possible to simultaneously hear other sounds in the room while the SoundBeamer is in use. The company sees numerous different applications for the product, including utilizing it for office work, casual music listening, and gaming. It also intends to sell full integrations of the product to home movie theaters, personal vehicles, and more.

While the SoundBeamer 1.0 is currently a desktop version, the company anticipates the final commercial release of the product will be smaller and will arrive in late 2021.

Source: AP News

