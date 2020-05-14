Numark Introduces Two New DJ Controllers

Numark has become one of the foremost names in DJ equipment over the years with its accessible, quality gear and software. Crafted for aspiring and veteran DJs alike, the brand's products have become a staple in the world of electronic music.

Numark's popular Mixtrack DJ controller has seen many iterations over the years, and now the company has announced two new models in the series: the Mixtrack Platinum FX and Pro FX.

Combining a standard "turntable" controller model with multi-use performance pads, the new models build on their predecessors with more functionality, added FX and looping features, four deck mixing capabilities on the Platinum FX model, and larger jog wheels.

Both of the new Mixtrack models are set to begin shipping this month. The controllers include Serato DJ Lite software within the purchase, and for lower price points than many modern DJ controllers ($199 USD for the Pro FX and $249 for the Platinum FX), they ensure that newcomers and veterans alike can enjoy using them at home or on the go.

For more information and full feature listings on Numark's Mixtrack Platinum FX and Pro FX, head to Numark's official website.