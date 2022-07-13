Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Launches EDM-Themed VR Experience and NFT Collection

Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston and Peeq's Daniel Benlulu have partnered to launch "Chaotic DJs," an NFT collection and VR experience inspired by the electronic dance music community.

Living on the Ethereum blockchain, the "Chaotic DJs" collection comprises 10,000 tokens depicting a tiger, bunny, wolf or ape. According to a press release, holders can unlock real-life rewards like invites to private parties, music education initiatives and mentorship programs.

The NFTs will ultimately function as passes to Chaotic Land, a music festival which Huston and his partners are currently conceptualizing, according to the "Chaotic DJs" roadmap. It's here where virtual reality comes into play, considering the collection's website says Chaotic Land will feature "live avatar performances."

"Although skateboarding is my life, I have a huge passion for music," Huston said. "Throughout the past couple years I've been getting more and more into EDM/House music and I aspire to be a DJ one day making my own playlists and sets. We founded Chaotic DJs so that others like myself can interact with one another remotely as a community and in real life at our exclusive events."

Avatars from the "Chaotic DJs" NFT collection launched by Nyjah Huston and Daniel Benlulu. Chaotic DJs

Huston and Benlulu also connected with Kliff Kingsbury, the head coach of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, and Joseph Isaacoff to secure a partnership with Yellowbrick, a New York-based online learning program. Yellowbrick will annually grant "Chaotic DJs" holders five free scholarships to the Music Industry Essentials program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

You can find out more about "Chaotic DJs" here.