Skip to main content
Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Launches EDM-Themed VR Experience and NFT Collection

Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Launches EDM-Themed VR Experience and NFT Collection

"I've been getting more and more into EDM/House music and I aspire to be a DJ one day making my own playlists and sets," Huston said.

Chaotic DJs

"I've been getting more and more into EDM/House music and I aspire to be a DJ one day making my own playlists and sets," Huston said.

Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston and Peeq's Daniel Benlulu have partnered to launch "Chaotic DJs," an NFT collection and VR experience inspired by the electronic dance music community.

Living on the Ethereum blockchain, the "Chaotic DJs" collection comprises 10,000 tokens depicting a tiger, bunny, wolf or ape. According to a press release, holders can unlock real-life rewards like invites to private parties, music education initiatives and mentorship programs.

The NFTs will ultimately function as passes to Chaotic Land, a music festival which Huston and his partners are currently conceptualizing, according to the "Chaotic DJs" roadmap. It's here where virtual reality comes into play, considering the collection's website says Chaotic Land will feature "live avatar performances."

"Although skateboarding is my life, I have a huge passion for music," Huston said. "Throughout the past couple years I've been getting more and more into EDM/House music and I aspire to be a DJ one day making my own playlists and sets. We founded Chaotic DJs so that others like myself can interact with one another remotely as a community and in real life at our exclusive events." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

SG Lewis
EVENTS

SG Lewis Announces First North American Tour In Three Years

The 20-date run will be in addition to upcoming performances at Splash House in Palm Springs, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Portola Festival in San Francisco.

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago
Gioli Assia Credit Graziano Piazza
MUSIC RELEASES

Giolì & Assia Announce New Album, "Fire, Hell & Holy Water"

The duo's largest musical project to date is due out in early September 2022 via Ultra Records.

By Lennon Cihak5 hours ago
282771252_543882373769172_1661015310287369596_n
GEAR + TECH

Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Launches EDM-Themed VR Experience and NFT Collection

"I've been getting more and more into EDM/House music and I aspire to be a DJ one day making my own playlists and sets," Huston said.

By Lennon Cihak5 hours ago
Chaotic DJs Wolf Tiger Ape Bunny

Avatars from the "Chaotic DJs" NFT collection launched by Nyjah Huston and Daniel Benlulu.

Huston and Benlulu also connected with Kliff Kingsbury, the head coach of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, and Joseph Isaacoff to secure a partnership with Yellowbrick, a New York-based online learning program. Yellowbrick will annually grant "Chaotic DJs" holders five free scholarships to the Music Industry Essentials program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

You can find out more about "Chaotic DJs" here.

Tags
terms:
BlockchainVirtual RealityMetaverseVRAugmented RealityNFTNyjah HustonWeb3

Related

pjimage (52)
GEAR + TECH

Superstar DJ-Themed DJenerates NFT Collection Partners With Moonwalk To Deliver Premium Dance Music Experiences

Benny Benassi, Carl Cox and more have thrown their weight behind DJenerates.

VRJAM
GEAR + TECH

VRJAM Launches Public Token Sale to Revolutionize Metaverse Music Experiences

Dirtybird Flight Club NFT Birdyverse
GEAR + TECH

Dirtybird Launches Metaverse Nightclub, Birdhain

You'll need to be a Dirtybird Flight Club NFT holder to enter Birdhain, a nod to the famous Berlin nightclub Berghain.

1172654-1500x500
GEAR + TECH

Kygo and Ryan Tedder Unite As Animated NFT Band, Bored Brothers

Kygo and Tedder dropped their first music NFT genesis collection today, with 300 limited editions.

avicii
GEAR + TECH

You Can Now Experience Avicii's Music In VR With Revamped Rhythm Game

The "AVICII Invector: Encore Edition" rhythm game is coming to Meta Quest 2, formerly the Oculus Quest 2, in late January.

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Monstercat Unveils IDOLS NFT Digital Collectibles, Designed to Create 3D Experiences In the Metaverse

Collectors who have participated in previous Monstercat drops will have a unique shot to secure a limited edition IDOL on October 26th.

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU's NFT Marketplace Nabs $55 Million Investment From The Chainsmokers, Kygo, More

This funding comes after a $16 million investment back in August.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 9.19.15 AM
GEAR + TECH

Discover Candy Cult, a Festival-Focused NFT Collection Supporting Women In Music

Candy Cult is a collection of 6,666 vibrant, festival-ready avatars designed to support a social cause.