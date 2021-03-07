ODESZA to Release Debut NFT Collection

As lockdown measures and the absence of live music events continue into a second year, the EDM community has recently experienced an explosion in the popularity of NFTs. The items have emerged as a means for artists to gain financial support during a time when many performers' livelihoods remain uncertain.

For those unfamiliar, an NFT, or non-fungible token, is a digital collectible item. NFTs are stored on a decentralized blockchain and can never be deleted or replicated, meaning that the person who buys or obtains one will be the sole owner. In the electronic music space, NFTs often appear as digital artworks accompanied by exclusive music.

Following the likes of Flume, Disclosure, and many more, ODESZA is the latest major dance music act to announce a new NFT release. The duo took to Twitter to share their upcoming NFT collection, "REMNANTS."

The digital collectibles are scheduled to drop on March 20th in collaboration with visual artist JapaneseDad. ODESZA described "REMNANTS" as a "resurrection of artistic concepts lost to time and scattered across hard-drives," or lost and forgotten ideas from ODESZA and JapaneseDad that have been revitalized and reworked to be brought to life as digital collectibles.

NFTs are considered to be a great way for artists who haven't been able to tour or perform to earn a source of income, though ODESZA are taking it a step further for a charitable cause. A portion of the proceeds from the "REMNANTS" collection will be used to reduce carbon emissions via Carbon180, a climate-focused non-profit organization.

You can find more information on ODESZA's official website.

