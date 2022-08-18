Skip to main content
This On-Demand Vinyl Printing Company Aims to Revolutionize Vinyl As We Know It

This On-Demand Vinyl Printing Company Aims to Revolutionize Vinyl As We Know It

"With less noise and an excellent stereo image at low frequencies, this is the vinyl manufacturer the world has been waiting for."

Miguel Á. Padriñán

"With less noise and an excellent stereo image at low frequencies, this is the vinyl manufacturer the world has been waiting for."

On-demand vinyl printing platform elasticStage has raised £3.5 million ($4.2 million USD) to help fund "the vinyl revolution."

Led by renowned record producers Paul Epworth (Adele, Paul McCartney) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Lana Del Rey, George Ezra, Tom Grennan), the investment will aid elasticStage in expanding its operations, team and technology as well as building key partnerships with labels and digital service providers. The company is set to drop the needle and open their first production and fulfillment center in London by the end of this year, MusicWeek reports.

elasticStage has reportedly spent the past six years in development and is now ready to revolutionize the way vinyl is created and distributed with a more sustainable and ethical approach. By utilizing different materials for the vinyl and getting rid of toxic chemicals, elasticStage maintains they're able to produce a quality vinyl record in a much shorter timeframe than other vinyl pressing plants.

"Importantly, the use of an alternative to PVC, digital printing and the eradication of harmful chemicals sets a new standard in this field," the company said in a statement. "All this is achieved without compromising the quality of the sound or the artwork."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nostalgix at the Pagoda Stage, Shambhala Music Festival 2022
INTERVIEWS

Nostalgix On Her Record Label Dreams, Blistering Shambhala Music Festival Debut and More

"It felt really right. I feel really fulfilled and my soul feels really happy."

By Jarett Lopez4 hours ago
nft
INDUSTRY

Controversial Music NFT Platform HitPiece Relaunches Months After Shutdown

HitPiece was panned in early 2022 after allegedly minting and selling music NFTs without artists' knowledge.

By Lennon Cihak4 hours ago
spotify
INDUSTRY

House Representative Rashida Tlaib Takes Aim at Music Streaming Services In New Resolution

It is the "duty of the Federal Government to establish a new royalty program," according to Tlaib's resolution.

By Lennon Cihak4 hours ago
62fbdcead3535b001991cd6e

elasticStage provides a direct-to-consumer approach, which is said to significantly reduce lead times and enable larger production volumes. A minimum order of only one is required and means the commercial demand can be met immediately. 

The current state of the printing sector is a bit disjointed due to supply issues, a resurgence of vinyl and the time it takes to press it. According to MusicWeek, it can take up to 12 months for an LP release, but elasticStage allows artists to sell vinyl the same day their music hits digital service providers. This not only increases revenues for the artist, but also augments their chances at making it into the charts due to physical sales.

"The future of vinyl is here," Grech-Marguerat said in a statement. "With a next day turnaround time, gone will be the days of waiting months for vinyl production. The high-end sound quality and incredible definition will shock any avid record lover. With less noise and an excellent stereo image at low frequencies, this is the vinyl manufacturer the world has been waiting for." 

Tags
terms:
VinylElasticStage

Related

people at concert
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: U.S. Music Revenues Increase, CDs & Vinyl Sales Outsell Digital Since 2011, & More

The U.S.'s music revenues are up, and CD and vinyl sales are selling more than digital for the first time since 2011.

ben bohmer
NEWS

Cercle Is Releasing Its First-Ever Vinyl With Songs From Their Shows and Stories

Cercle's performances have included shows from the aurora borealis in Finland and the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Record Store
INDUSTRY

Sony is Pressing Vinyl Records for the First Time in Thirty Years

Wax collectors, get your wallets ready!

Look Ma No Computer
GEAR + TECH

Watch This Artist Build a Functional Vinyl DJ Deck Out of LEGO Bricks

Mind = blown.

tron legacy daft punk
NEWS

Disney Announces Vinyl Reissue of Daft Punk's Iconic "Tron: Legacy" Soundtrack

Vinyl pressings of the original "TRON" film's soundtrack, scored by legendary composer Wendy Carlos, are also available for pre-order.

discord
FEATURES

From Fan to Family: How Discord Gave Artists a Platform to Connect With Purpose

The "24-hour diner of the internet" fosters community for artists, gamers, and hobbyists unlike any other social media platform.

91297000_101525041506038_8389040365767753728_o
GEAR + TECH

Leading VR Company Redpill Announces Three New Livestream Music Performances

Redpill is alchemizing the worlds of live music and virtual reality.

Vinyls
NEWS

Charity Shops Benefit From The Resurgence Of Vinyls and Resulting Sales Figures

In a world where streaming music is not the norm, a charity store in Glasgow is making a profit off of vinyl and cassette sales.