This Sample Library Gives Producers Access to Orchestral Instruments Used in "Mulan" Soundtrack

Orchestral Tools is gearing up for the release of its new Sine library, "Phoenix Orchestra," which will give producers access to samples used in the creation of the soundtrack of the forthcoming live-action Mulan film. The collection was developed hand-in-hand with prolific composers Harry Gregson-Williams and Richard Harvey, whose renowned compositions have appeared in works such as Shrek, The Da Vinci Code, and the Metal Gear Solid series.

Featured in the software are a number of traditional Chinese instruments such as the guzheng, zonghu, and erhu, among others. The audio was recorded in Thailand by the traditional Chinese ensemble, the Ding Yi Music Company. They've also provided instrument ensembles that feature multiple musicians layering sounds and instruments at once for a richer sound.

On the "Phoenix Orchestra" store, Orchestral Tools explained how the library is much more than your average sample pack and details how each instrument is fully playable so producers aren't restricted while creating.

The resulting library captures the exceptional playing technique of master musicians. You can reproduce all of the dynamic articulations, swells, and ornaments unique to each instrument. With true legato for all melodic instruments, you can craft expressive sustaining parts with heightened realism.



And everything is completely playable. There are no pre-recorded phrases.

Orchestral Tools' "Phoenix Orchestra" pack—containing 21 instruments—will be released on September 17th for 299€ ($354.02). Prospective users can pre-order the livrary from the developer's official store here.

Source: Music Tech