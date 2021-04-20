Soundtracked by Electronic Music, Paris Hilton's Debut NFT Collection Sold for Over $1.1 Million

Paris Hilton is channeling her newfound passion for NFTs to help elevate female creators.
If you thought the NFT hype was starting to lose steam, think again. Paris Hilton's NFT debut couldn't have gone smoother after her "Planet Paris" collection hauled in a whopping nine-figure bid on the marquee offering. 

Collaborating with visual artist Blake Kathryn, Hilton brought three pieces to market, each soundtracked by dreamy, uplifting EDM soundscapes and rooted in a pink utopian dreamland.

Hilton explained that the theme of the drop is all about female energy and empowerment, and she praised Blake for immediately understanding her vision for the project. "Blake instantly understood my aesthetic and it was everything that I loved," Hilton said. "Feminine, ethereal, soft, yet powerful, and beautiful."

Preview of Paris Hilton's "Iconic Crypto Queen," which sold for $1.1 million.

"Planet Paris" dropped on Nifty Gateway over the weekend and the collection's marquee work, titled "Iconic Crypto Queen," fetched a $1.1 million winning bid.

The massive bid caught the attention of Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Nifty Gateway's parent company Gemini, who chimed in with Hilton's signature catch-phrase, "That's hot."

Hilton's foray into the NFT world has actually been in the works for quite some time. The entrepreneur and artist remained a fly on the wall of conversations happening on Clubhouse and rapidly came to understand the technology's use cases.

Hilton recently published a written deep-dive of NFT technology on her website, wherein she explained how the space has the potential to usher in a new golden age for creators of all walks of life.

