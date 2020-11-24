Pioneer's DDJ-FLX6 Controller Boasts Impressive New Mixing and Scratching Functions

There is a reason why Pioneer DJ's equipment is industry standard. For the past 25 years, the renowned audio company has issued the most top-shelf products for DJs, including their iconic CDJs and DJM mixers, which can be found at just about every club worth its salt worldwide. In September, Pioneer DJ unveiled the coveted CDJ-3000, and now, they're back with a brand new DJ controller designed with user-friendliness in mind.

The Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX6 is the latest controller to be released from the fabled brand, crafted for those using rekordbox or Serato DJ Pro software. It's also specifically made for those taking a more performance-based approach when DJing, with a slew of features that suit DJs of all styles.

So what's new? For starters, the Merge FX feature allows users to seamlessly transition between tracks, genres, and styles, no matter the tempo. It has eight built-in effects (or four, for those using Serato) that each knob controls simultaneously, with samples and effects—including snare drums and pitch shifts—which will bridge the gap between tracks with an exciting flair.

Those effects are customizable within rekordbox, where there are 41 types to choose from. When combining the effects, over 9,000 super-saiyan Merge FX patterns can be created, so users can define their own style and program eight of their own effects for use.

For aspiring turntablists or those looking to incorporate scratching techniques into their mixing, the Jog Cutter button will come in clutch. The function produces a professional scratch effect when the jog wheel is moved while the Jog Cutter is on. Moving the jog wheel will revert the track back to the most recent hot cue, and the track will play from that point once the user is finished scratching.

The DDJ-FLX6's jog wheels are the same size as those of the CDJ-3000 and show track position on a digital display, making scratching even more effortless. Its aesthetic design boasts a dark gray finish that is unique to the controller, and stands out among other similar offerings.

With its sleek design, intuitive mixing capability, and user-friendliness, Pioneer DJ's DDJ-FLX6 is a perfect controller for DJs of any skill level. Beginners will find it to be a great learning tool, just as much as experts will find merit in its various new functions and wide array of mixing and scratching tools. DJs who hone in on specific genres will love it just as much as open-format selectors. The FLX6 is yet another top notch offering from the esteemed Pioneer DJ brand.

