Giveaway: Enter to Win Pioneer's All-In-One DDJ-SB3 Controller

Pioneer is hooking up one lucky DJ with a controller fit for mastering the art.

Pioneer DJ and EDM.com are teaming up to give away one hopeful DJ a new DDJ-SB3 setup.

Released in 2018, this is an ideal controller for anyone looking to simplify learning to DJ on a comprehensive system. The setup allows users to quickly pick up the essentials of mixing mechanics, transitioning, managing cues, applying FX and much more.

Fans can enter to win now via the link below.

The DDJ-SB3 allows DJs to manage their sessions with a lite version of the industry-standard Serato DJ software. After mastering the basics, users can upgrade to Serato DJ Pro while using the same system to unlock additional features.

One notable thing about the DDJ-SB3 that sets it apart is a proprietary scratching technology developed with input from DMC Champion DJ Jazzy Jeff. The system's pad scratch technology allows users to replicate and riff on unique scratching rhythms from DJ Jazzy Jeff with the push of a button. Scratching is automatically time sync'd to what's playing, allowing for perfect scratch execution every time without missing a beat.

