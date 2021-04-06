Pioneer DJ's VM Series is Here—And it's the Perfect Production Monitor

More than ever before, the present calls for electronic music production and performance in the home space, and artists are seeking studio upgrades for the best possible audio experience. Leading audio brand Pioneer DJ understands, and seeks to deliver that experience with its new VM Series near-field monitor speaker line.

The VM Series offers three studio monitor selections—the VM-50, VM-70, and VM-80—all of which deliver a clean, unadulterated, and true sound with flat voicing that's a perfect selection for veteran and aspiring producers and DJs alike.

A four-millimeter-thick rigid brushed aluminum front baffle is specially designed to suppress resonance and reduce vibration in the VM series monitors, and gives them a sleek and modern look suited for a professional studio space. All models include a Class D amplifier with 96 kHz sampling DSP that enables wide-bandwidth audio reproduction, ensuring that every sound produced is pristine, and each monitor can be perfectly tuned to fill out any room.

Pioneer DJ

Each model boasts even more impressive specs that place the VM series at the forefront of audio production gear. Among them:

VM-50

The VM-50 monitor features a one-inch Silk soft dome tweeter, 5.25 inch Aramid fiber woofer, and boasts a hefty maximum sound pressure of 107 dB. Also included are the flexible DSP settings — four selective equalizers for both low and high end frequencies that allow the user to fine-tune the VM-50 to suit any room for the truest sound. A Vortex bass accelerator ensures that any distortion is nixed, even in the lowest depths of the frequency spectrum.

A constant directivity horn handles the mid and high range frequencies, with a shape that's designed to supply a flat playback, resulting in sound that's authentic to the source. The VM-50 comes in both black and white, providing stylish options that fit the user's aesthetic preferences.

VM-70

Taking things up a notch, the VM-70 is a larger monitor offering with a 6.5 inch woofer. The maximum sound pressure is boosted to 112 dB with the mid-size model for room-shaking sound that might just wake the neighbors. As for the build, the song remains the same: the Vortex bass accelerator and constant directivity horn provide clean and true sound. The VM-70 has a polished black finish that's a perfect match in any studio or home DJing space.

VM-80

As for the largest VM Series offering, the VM-80 boasts an eight inch Aramid cone woofer and a whopping 115 dB maximum sound pressure to shake the block for your next livestream performance or intense studio session. With the ability to reproduce even club-level sound, the VM-80 is the perfect selection for those who know that bigger is indeed better. Like the VM-70, the VM-80 is also available in a lovely black finish.

With the VM Series, Pioneer DJ proves why it remains at the forefront of audio gear brands, and supplies a user-friendly line of professional studio monitors that are a perfect fit for producers and DJs seeking to improve their sound.

Pioneer DJ's VM Series studio monitors are out now and available here.