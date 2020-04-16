Pioneer Rekordbox Adds Cloud Management in New Update

Perhaps the most widely used DJ software in the world, Pioneer's Rekordbox is continually updating their software to maximize efficiency and compatibility. The latest Rekordbox update, v6, was just released with a slew of new features to streamline workflow and provide convenience for DJs on the go.

Music libraries within Rekordbox can now be managed via the cloud, meaning all devices that Rekordbox can be used on can now be synced, giving users the ability to manage their libraries remotely on any chosen device. Any changes will appear in that user's Rekordbox software on every one of their devices, via the cloud.

For those using the iOS app, tracks can now be edited on mobile devices, allowing users to set cue points, preview different areas of tracks, and use separate 'A' and 'B' decks within the app—all under a newly designed visual interface.

Many more features have been added, including Inflyte integration, Ableton Link compatibility, a light mode, and an auto-relocate feature that locates files that have gone missing.

Rekordbox users can also now select one of three subscription-based services. The three tiers include "Creative," "Core," and "Free" modes, each containing their own features.

Learn more about Rekordbox v6 at here.

H/T: MusicRadar