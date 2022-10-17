Skip to main content
Slice Up Drums With This Pizza-Inspired Beatmaking Plugin

Beat Scholar by Modalics is giving greater creative control to music producers when it comes to manipulating the intricacies of drum sequencing.

Modalics

Software is the lifeblood of today's music creator economy, and the new Beat Scholar plugin is innovating drum sequencing for a new generation of producers. 

The plugin incorporates a unique system of pizza-like buttons, which allow users to more granularly and flexibly program their drum hits than ever before.

The plugin allows users to create their own unique sequences with varied denominations between one and 42. With the simple click and hold of the mouse, users can "split pizzas" and drag sounds into their workspace. The program includes a sampler and a master effects area for good measure.

At more advanced levels of the tool, the unique layering of tracks additionally allows producers to combine two different time signatures within the scope of a single arrangement.

Slice Up Drums With This Pizza-Inspired Beatmaking Plugin

The team at Beat Scholar comes with experience at some of the world's most respected entities in the plugin space, Waves Audio and Xfer Records. The team has been inspired by the prospect of creating a forward-thinking user experience.

"We tried to find a way where we can express all kinds of things we like that exist in music that may be a bit more edgy," Modalics' Chief Technology Officer Eyal Amir said in a video. "I wanted to find some of visual way that would reveal those intricacies of rhythm to you."

Beat Scholar is now available at $99.

