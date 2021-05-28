The Annual Pokémon GO Fest is Turning Into a Music Festival in 2021

Niantic wants to know if you're a Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star.
Author:
Publish date:

Niantic

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 has become the annual mecca for the app's avid fandom. For last year's first-ever online-only event, Niantic confirmed millions of Trainers, who shattered records and caught nearly 1 billion Pokémon. While there were a staggering amount of participants at the 2020 event, the 2021 edition could be even bigger after Niantic, the game's developer, announced that it will double as a music festival.

“2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go," Niantic shared in a blog post. "So trust us when we say you won’t want to miss Pokémon Go Fest 2021!” 

The two-day event will kick off on July 17th and will be held exclusively online. Attendees will have the choice to select one of two Pikachu: Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star, and the selection will dictate the music that will be heard in-game and throughout the festival.

Veteran director and longtime Pokémon video game composer Junichi Masuda has created "a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans" and "a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans."

Pokémon Go Fest

Flyer for Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

If players can complete all of the in-game tasks during the festival they will be rewarded with the chance to encounter a mythical Pokémon.

In honor of Pokémon Go’s fifth anniversary, Niantic has also lowered the price of admission from $14.99 to just $5. With a more affordable ticket price, the numbers are sure to skyrocket from last year event's. 

Click here to learn more of what's in store at Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

