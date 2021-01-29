Enter Porter Robinson's Immersive 360° "Look At The Sky" Audiovisual Experience

Enter Porter Robinson's Immersive 360° "Look At The Sky" Audiovisual Experience

We're not crying, you're crying.
Author:
Publish date:

Active Theory

After waiting eight agonizing months for "Look At The Sky," it's now clear that the release was worth the wait. Two days after finally unveiling his long-awaited Nurture cut, Porter Robinson has now launched an immersive 360° audiovisual experience for the song.

Developed by VR and AR experience designer Active Theory, the intricate world of "Look At The Sky" uses gyroscope sensor technology to allow its inhabitants to scan the locale in 360°. Once you access the site, you enter into a cavernous night sky with a countdown gleaming in the distance. Once the clock sputters out, you're instantaneously warped into a breathing, fantasy-like green meadow as the song's lyrics come to life before your eyes.

The "Look At The Sky" experience is not available to desktop users and is only accessible via mobile or WebVR. You can enter the dreamy world here.

Robinson's hotly anticipated sophomore album, Nurture, is slated for an April 23rd, 2021 release. Fans can pre-order the album here.

