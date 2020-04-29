This Pandemic-Proof Raving Suit Has Built-In Speakers, Cameras, and a Vaping and Beverage System

In something out of a dystopian Black Mirror episode, Los Angeles-based creative studio Production Club has released jaw-dropping blueprints of a cutting-edge "raving suit" called Micrashell.

Designed with responsible social distancing at its crux, the patent pending suit technology was designed specifically to cater to the unwavering needs of the nightlife and music communities, as well as the overarching live entertainment industry.

On their website, Production Club, who has designed intricate stage productions for Skrillex and The Chainsmokers, among others, touts the suit as an "Air-tight top suit + hybrid soft+hard helmet made of tactical, high performance cut resistant fabric and developed for durability, endurance and easy disinfecting procedures. Main materials based on UHMWPE fabrics and lightweight film composite, including sealed sewed patterns and ornaments as well as cordura inserts. This offshoot of a hazmat suit contains two lithium-ion cell battery systems for uninterrupted active operation and are easy charge and swap when discharged (18650 type batteries)."

The features included in the site are just as mind-boggling as the suit itself, as it integrates wireless voice communication, a vaping and beverage consumption apparatus, a camera scheme with RGB LED monitoring that pans and tilts, and an internal speaker system.

Eager prospective buyers must keep their whims at bay, though, because the suit is merely in its early design phase and is not available for purchase at this time.

Immerse yourself in the futuristic glory of this one-of-a-kind suit here.

