Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
"Rave Bunnies" Metaverse Project Dangles Carrots to Festival Lovers Looking to Profit From Crypto-Gaming
Publish date:

"Rave Bunnies" Metaverse Project Dangles Carrots to Festival Lovers Looking to Profit From Crypto-Gaming

Rave Bunnies is the colorfully quirky NFT concept dedicated to engaging ravers around the world.
Author:

Rave Bunnies

Rave Bunnies is the colorfully quirky NFT concept dedicated to engaging ravers around the world.

A new NFT project looking to tap into the $10 billion raving market has arrived—and it's as colorful and imaginative as one would expect.

For those still attempting to wrap their minds around the possibilities of the metaverse, prepare yourselves, because soon there will be the world's first Bunnyverse to discover thanks to a zany NFT concept called Rave Bunnies.

The Bunnyverse combines a virtual music festival experience with play-to-earn-style gaming, an emerging genre of blockchain-based games whereby players have the chance to earn income by way of mere participation.

Don't be fooled by the initial appearances of these fluffy woodland critters. According to a press release, players will need to work to arm their avatar bunnies to the teeth to take on adversarial clans and protect their way of life.

Recommended Articles

Rave Bunnies
GEAR + TECH

"Rave Bunnies" Metaverse Project Dangles Carrots to Festival Lovers Looking to Profit From Crypto-Gaming

Rave Bunnies is the colorfully quirky NFT concept dedicated to engaging ravers around the world.

4 hours ago
EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Is Giving Away a Singular Copy of a New Song And Its Rights—As an NFT

The idea was developed in the spirit of Wu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album release.

5 hours ago
odesza
NEWS

ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective Teases Duo's Return to the Stage In 2022

ODESZA haven't performed since embarking on a massive summer 2019 tour, but their return appears to be on the horizon.

5 hours ago

Despite the wartime premise, these wide-eyed creatures appreciate the simple joys of raving and consuming the occasional "illicit carrot." To that end, the team has included a virtual music festival on it's project roadmap scheduled for a to-be-determined date in the first half of 2022. Per the project's white paper, the headlining DJ will be determined based on popular vote from the community.

Prospective collectors currently have the chance to hop on the Rave Bunny bandwagon via the public token mint. In total, 5,000 NFTs will be produced. Partial proceeds from the Rave Bunnies sale will be committed to animal rescue-related projects.

You can find out more about Rave Bunnies here.

Related

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Monstercat Unveils IDOLS NFT Digital Collectibles, Designed to Create 3D Experiences In the Metaverse

Collectors who have participated in previous Monstercat drops will have a unique shot to secure a limited edition IDOL on October 26th.

1582794544378
EVENTS

Amnesia Ibiza Enters the Metaverse: 4 Reasons You Can't Miss Decentral Games' "SuperClub" Launch

Amnesia Ibiza's metaverse debut has the looks of the most interactive venture yet, thanks to Decentral Games' unique tech specs and value proposition.

unnamed (25)
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Secure Deal With Niantic to Develop Augmented Reality Gaming Platform

PIXELYNX is seeking the expertise of the team that made Pokémon GO a wild success.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
NEWS

deadmau5 Joins VC Firm As Strategic Advisor As Metaverse Gold Rush Heats Up

Titans of industry are in high demand when it comes to shaping the future of the metaverse.

Zedd, OMNIA Nightclub
GEAR + TECH

Zedd Announces Immersive "Diorama" NFT With New Music, His Most Ambitious Visual Project Yet

Zedd sought to create the best NFT ever, and "Diorama" just might be worthy of that consideration.

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU's NFT Marketplace Nabs $55 Million Investment From The Chainsmokers, Kygo, More

This funding comes after a $16 million investment back in August.

28245c16e22879ef499feec21373d73e
EVENTS

Dillon Francis' Gerald-Themed NFT Collection to Be Auctioned at Decentral Games' Atari Casino Grand Opening

Decentral Games has tapped into the dance music talent pool again, this time with a live NFT auction from Dillon Francis.

Don Diablo
GEAR + TECH

Don Diablo's Most Ambitious NFT Drop Yet Comes With a Real-Life, Hexagonal Structure

Don Diablo isn't done thinking outside the box when it comes to pushing the NFT space forward.