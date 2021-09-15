September 16, 2021
No Tickets, No Problem: You Can Now Enter Red Rocks By Scanning Your Palm
Publish date:

No Tickets, No Problem: You Can Now Enter Red Rocks By Scanning Your Palm

Fans entering concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre can now scan their palm using Amazon One's biometric technology.
Author:

Alpine Music Photo/EDM.com

Fans entering concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre can now scan their palm using Amazon One's biometric technology.

Thanks to a new partnership between Red Rocks and Amazon, we're now a step closer to living in a real-life Black Mirror episode.

Fans entering concerts at the iconic Colorado open air venue can now scan their palm in lieu of tickets or digital barcodes using Amazon One, the company's biometric technology. After purchasing a pass to any given show, ticket-holders will be able to gain entry simply by hovering their palm over a touchless Amazon One device at the amphitheatre's gates.

An Amazon One palm reader.

An Amazon One palm reader.

Prospective users must first enroll in the Amazon One program, which has to be done in person and takes less than a minute.

Recommended Articles

ade
NEWS

ADE Festival 2021 Moving Forward Despite New COVID-19 Regulations

This year's Amsterdam Dance Event, on the other hand, has sadly been abandoned.

Imagine-Music-Festival-2018
EVENTS

Imagine Music Festival Cancelled Due to Severe Weather Caused by Hurricane Nicholas

Imagine Music Festival was supposed to begin in two days, but mother nature sadly had other plans.

JAKE PRESS PIC 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Jake Daniels Drops Angsty Alt-Rock Crossover Jam "Liar"

"You are the match and I’m the fire baby."

"When a ticketholder is ready to enter the amphitheater using their palm, there is a designated entry line where Amazon One is enabled," according to Amazon, who joined forces with ticketing giant AXS on the ambitious biometric venture. "When a fan hovers their palm over the Amazon One device, a unique palm signature is built by our computer vision technology. The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person's unique palm signature."

Screen Shot 2021-09-15 at 1.31.11 PM

Considering the notion that the technology is essentially just another data access point, Amazon One's website also addresses privacy concerns. Amazon maintains that palm data is merely used to confirm identity by generating a "unique palm signature," and the data gathered is not stored on Amazon One's devices.

While Amazon One and its compatible devices are already in circulation at Amazon's brick-and-mortar stores—as well as a number of Whole Foods locations—the Red Rocks partnership is the first of its kind in terms of the palm-reading technology's intersection with the live music industry. It could ultimately prove to be a watershed moment for the entertainment industry at large, wherein myriad nightlife businesses are seeking new ways to adapt to a contactless way of life in the wake of the pandemic. 

"You don't have to fumble around with your phone," Bryan Perez, CEO of AXS, told the Associated Press. "Your hand is always attached to your body."

Related

Red Rocks
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Will Resume Concerts at Full Capacity in June

Victory for Red Rocks after a tumultuous year that saw the fabled open air venue postpone or cancel an unprecedented amount of concerts.

STS9 Red Rocks
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations During Concerts

Starting this week, fans can receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while attending a concert at Red Rocks.

Red Rocks
EVENTS

[INSIDE] Famed Colorado Venue Red Rocks Shares Dates for Rescheduled Shows, Cancellations

Red Rocks is on the comeback trail following postponements and cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19.

Yoga On the Rocks 2
Lifestyle

Take a Look Inside the Return of "Yoga on the Rocks" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

"Yoga on the Rocks" returned to the fabled Colorado open air venue over the weekend.

Alison Wonderland
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Announces 2nd Annual Red Rocks Event, Temple of Wonderland

Alison Wonderland will return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre right before summer turns to fall.

subtronics-cyclops-visual-palladium-2020-rukes
EVENTS

Subtronics to Headline First Full-Capacity Red Rocks Show of 2021

Subtronics is set to descend on the iconic Colorado open air venue for a triumphant "Cyclops Rocks" show this summer.

Screen Shot 2021-03-16 at 9.58.45 PM
Lifestyle

Watch a Snowboarder Shred Down Red Rocks Amphitheatre After Blizzard

The urge to shred powder on an irresistible slope led to a snowboarder being booted from a snow-covered Red Rocks.

Blanke
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Planning for Concerts in April With Vastly Reduced Capacity

The fabled open air venue is planning a "big announcement" in April.